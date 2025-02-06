Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
Rose Day 2025: Unique gift ideas for your partner to make them feel loved and special

Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day. On this day, couples give various kinds of gifts to their partners to make them feel special. If you are also confused about what to gift, then this article is for you.

Edited By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published : Feb 06, 2025 18:15 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 18:15 IST
Rose Day 2025: Unique gift ideas for your partner
Image Source : FREEPIK Unique gift ideas for your partner to celebrate Rose Day 2025.

Rose Day is the first day of Valentine's Week. It is a day to express love towards a special person by giving them a rose. Nowadays, couples give each other roses on Rose Day and add some sweetness to their relationship. If you are also planning to give a rose to your partner then we have listed a few special gifts other than traditional roses which will make their day very special. 

Bouquet

This is a classic and romantic option. If you give a bouquet of roses instead of a single rose, believe us, your partner will feel extremely special. However, you can give a red rose to the love of your life and a yellow rose to a friend.

Personal Photo Frame

A personal photo frame can also be a good option. It should have your and his/her photos together. Also, there should be some design behind it that makes your partner feel very romantic. 

Personalised Rose Box

You can also gift a personalised rose box to your partner. This is a luxury gift, in which a decorated rose is kept inside a beautifully made box. Its freshness remains for a long time. Do not forget to write a message for your partner inside it.

Handmade Gifts

If you are creative and have a passion for art, then you can give them handmade gifts on Rose Day. Believe me, people like such gifts a lot. Because in this you can express your feelings. Like a painting, a beautiful card, or making something out of wood or a useless box that will make your partner feel special as soon as they see it.

Rose Jewellery

If you gift rose-themed earrings, necklaces, rings, gifts or bracelets to your partner then your partner might like it very much.

