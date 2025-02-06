Rose Day 2025: Unique gift ideas for your partner to make them feel loved and special

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Unique gift ideas for your partner to celebrate Rose Day 2025.

Rose Day is the first day of Valentine's Week. It is a day to express love towards a special person by giving them a rose. Nowadays, couples give each other roses on Rose Day and add some sweetness to their relationship. If you are also planning to give a rose to your partner then we have listed a few special gifts other than traditional roses which will make their day very special.

Bouquet

This is a classic and romantic option. If you give a bouquet of roses instead of a single rose, believe us, your partner will feel extremely special. However, you can give a red rose to the love of your life and a yellow rose to a friend.

Personal Photo Frame

A personal photo frame can also be a good option. It should have your and his/her photos together. Also, there should be some design behind it that makes your partner feel very romantic.

Personalised Rose Box

You can also gift a personalised rose box to your partner. This is a luxury gift, in which a decorated rose is kept inside a beautifully made box. Its freshness remains for a long time. Do not forget to write a message for your partner inside it.

Handmade Gifts

If you are creative and have a passion for art, then you can give them handmade gifts on Rose Day. Believe me, people like such gifts a lot. Because in this you can express your feelings. Like a painting, a beautiful card, or making something out of wood or a useless box that will make your partner feel special as soon as they see it.

Rose Jewellery

If you gift rose-themed earrings, necklaces, rings, gifts or bracelets to your partner then your partner might like it very much.

ALSO READ: Valentine Week 2025: Rose Day to Promise Day; here's the calendar for celebrating 7 days of love