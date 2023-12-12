Rohit Bal health update: Fashion designer thanks friends for wishes, says he is recovering

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Fashion designer Rohit Bal

Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal shared his health update on social media on Tuesday. For those who are unversed, Bal was in the ICU due to a pre-existing cardiac condition. He was admitted to the Gurugram's Mendanta Hospital last month.

Sharin a note on Instagram, the designer thanked his friends and families for supporting him and sending him wishes. He also updated about his health saying he is recovering. The note read, "I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams. Our brand remains strong, and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success."

"Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let’s keep moving forward with hope and courage," he wrote.

Take a look at Rohit Bal's post here:

In 2010, Bal suffered from a heart attack following which he went through an emergency angioplasty. In November 2022, he was hospitalised due to his alcohol addiction and doctors had to flush out alcohol from his system, reports stated.

