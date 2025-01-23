Republic Day 2025: Why was January 26 chosen as commencement date for Indian Constitution? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Republic Day: Know why was January 26 chosen as the commencement date for the Indian Constitution.

India's Republic Day, January 26, is an important milestone in the country's history. This year i.e. in 2025, India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day. This day symbolises the implementation of the country's Constitution and declaring India a sovereign, democratic republic.

On the occasion of Republic Day, there is a parade on the path of duty, flag hoisting takes place and tableaus of different states are taken out. Seeing these, patriotism starts stirring in everyone's heart. Everyone's mind is filled with love and respect for their country. This view of the path of duty is worth seeing. That is why 26 January is a very special day for Indians.

As you all might know, the Constitution of India was ready on November 26, 1949, but then why was January 26 chosen to implement it? Let's know the story behind this date.

Historical significance of 26 January

Poorna Swaraj Day of 1930- On January 26, 1930, the Indian National Congress declared Poorna Swaraj. This day was celebrated as Independence Day across the country.

Constituent Assembly- After India's independence, the Constituent Assembly began the work of drafting the country's constitution. The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950.

Symbolic significance- By promulgating the Constitution on January 26, India completed its struggle for freedom from British rule and ushered in a new era. By choosing this day, the country also remembered the Purna Swaraj Day of 1930.

Importance of Republic Day

Celebration of Democracy: Republic Day celebrates the democratic values ​​of India. This day reminds us that we are all equal and have a stake in the governance of the country.

National Unity: This day provides an opportunity for the different castes, religions and cultures of the country to unite.

Importance of Constitution: Republic Day reminds us of the importance of our Constitution, which defines our rights and duties.

How is Republic Day celebrated?

Parade on the Road of Duty: A grand parade is held on Republic Day, which includes the armed forces, tableaux from various states and cultural programmes.

National Flag Hoisting: On this day, the national flag is hoisted and a 21-gun salute is given.

Cultural Programmes: Various cultural programmes are organised across the country.

