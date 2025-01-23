Republic Day 2025: Is this the 76th or 77th year of Republic Day celebration? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know if this is the 76th or 77th Republic Day

Republic Day is celebrated every year in India on January 26. This was the day when the country adopted the constitution and became a republic. Hence, the day holds extreme relevance and is celebrated as one of the most important holidays in the country. However, there's confusion if India is celebrating its 76th or 77th Republic Day. Read on to know.

India adopted its constitution on January 26, 1950 which means, the country will celebrate its 76th Republic Day this year. The theme for this year's celebration is "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India: Legacy and Progress). The theme highlights the country's cultural legacy and the path of a bright future.

One of the major highlights of Republic Day celebrations is the grand Republic Day Parade that is held at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. You can either watch it live or from the comfort of your home. If you want to watch it live, you can book your tickets. Know where you can watch the Republic Day Parade.

The Republic Day Parade will begin at 10:00 AM at the Kartavya Path. It will feature tableaux of 16 States/Union Territories (UTs) and 10 Ministries/Departments of the Union Government.

The Chief Guest for this year's Republic Day parade will be Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia. The Ministry of Defence has also said the 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia will join the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces on Kartavya Path.

Also, a tri-services tableau will roll down Kartavya Path for the first time during the Republic Day Parade this year. The theme for this tableau is 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat’ and it will showcase the conceptual outlook for jointness and integration in the Armed Forces, ensuring national security and operational excellence.

