Lin Laishram, pregnant at 40, shares 3 things she does to keep her mental health in check

The news around Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram has taken a soft, happy turn. The couple are expecting their first child and recently celebrated the milestone with an intimate baby shower surrounded by close friends and family. It was low-key, warm, and very them.

While the pictures did the rounds online, Lin, 40, has also been opening up in conversations about pregnancy, work, food, and the kind of life she and Randeep share away from the spotlight. Speaking to indianexpress.com, she reflected on everything from motherhood to marriage and the routines grounding her through this phase.

Lin Laishram on pregnancy journey and embracing motherhood

Speaking about stepping into motherhood, Lin kept things honest rather than overly sentimental. “I honestly haven't thought too deeply about it yet because I'm still figuring things out. But one thing is for sure...baby will be served good food every day, every meal.” Food clearly sits at the centre of her world right now, both emotionally and professionally, and she seems to be leaning into that joy through pregnancy as well.

Pregnancy cravings and food habits Lin Laishram is navigating

Running a cloud kitchen that highlights Manipuri cuisine means food isn’t just nourishment, it’s daily work. Which, as she admits, makes sticking to pregnancy diet rules slightly tricky. “I do have certain dietary guidelines to follow, but I fail almost every day—tasting new food is a huge part of my life now, and I have had a major sweet craving my whole pregnancy.” Between recipe testing and cravings, balance seems to be the ongoing goal rather than strict discipline.

Mental wellness practices Lin Laishram follows during pregnancy

To stay emotionally grounded, Lin has built small daily rituals that keep her centred. “I write, I chant and meditate daily for about 30 minutes every day. Writing, chanting, and sitting in silence really help me reset and realign myself.” It’s a quiet routine, but one she credits for helping her stay calm through physical and emotional changes.

Daily routine and work-life balance while expecting

Despite pregnancy, Lin hasn’t slowed down entirely. Her schedule still carries structure and movement. “I start with a workout, then work through the day—usually till 6 pm, though most days stretch well into the night.” Between business responsibilities and personal prep for motherhood, she seems to be pacing herself while staying active.

Lin Laishram on marriage with Randeep Hooda and their lifestyle

Looking back at their wedding, Lin shared how strongly people responded to its cultural authenticity. “It's usually the first thing people mention when they meet me. I think people connected with the authenticity and the genuineness of it; that's what they really admired.” The couple married in November 2023 in Imphal, following traditional Manipuri rituals, a ceremony that stood out for its rootedness and intimacy.

Why Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram avoid cliché date nights

Their idea of romance, she says, doesn’t quite align with textbook notions. “We both find typical romantic dates a bit cliché, but we do make time for each other. The only time we truly disconnect from the world and create our own little space is when we're in the jungle—that's when he's in his full element, and I love it. Mumbai is just too hectic to be romantic. It’s less candlelight dinners, more wilderness escapes.

How Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram unwind together at home

When they do slow down, the mood is simple and domestic. “Earlier, I used to cook a lot to unwind. During pregnancy, I've slowed down. We watch movies at home, have long chai sessions with friends, and sometimes just do nothing.” Nothing elaborate. Just shared time, easy conversations, and a quieter pace as they prepare for the next chapter.

