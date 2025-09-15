Is it safe to get pregnant after 35? Myths, risks and healthy choices Pregnancy after 35, often labelled as "advanced maternal age", is surrounded by a mix of myths and fears. But how much of it is actually true? In this article, we debunk common myths about late pregnancy and provide expert-backed lifestyle tips for women considering pregnancy later in life.

In recent years, more women are choosing to have children later in life, usually in their 30s or early 40s. This change is becoming increasingly common due to professional/educational goals, social changes, personal reasons, etc. However, late pregnancies are still surrounded by several myths and shrouded in anxiety.

Even during the era of extensive medical progress and evolving social norms, there are still some common widespread myths about pregnancy in women over 35 years of age. According to Dr G.R.Dhivyambigai, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Fertility Specialist, Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, Chennai - Karapakkam, a few of these common myths include:

Myth 1: One can't get pregnant past the age of 35.

Reality: Even though fertility decreases as one ages, it is still possible for women to conceive naturally during their late 30s. Several fertility treatments and medical procedures have emerged if a natural pregnancy seems difficult.

Myth 2: Issues arise with pregnancy over the age of 35.

Reality: Though age can increase the risk of complications in a pregnancy. Regular health checkups, proactive steps, and early screening all help an expectant mother in making a healthy delivery possible.

Myth 3: Caesarean section is the only option for late pregnancies.

Reality: The delivery method is highly individualistic, depending largely on factors like foetal position, maternal health, and labour progress. A C-section is not determined by age. Many women over 35 have natural deliveries and don't face any complications.

Even though these myths are largely untrue, there is still a shred of truth in each myth, as complications do increase in the case of late pregnancies. Therefore, expectant mothers should always take the necessary precautions and make better lifestyle choices, aiding themselves in a safer and smoother pregnancy.

Eat a well-balanced diet filled with important nutrients like folic acid, iron, calcium, etc.

Drink water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Get enough rest and sleep for your body to recover.

Continue exercising during your pregnancy because exercise will help you maintain strength, and even more importantly, exercise can positively affect your mood.

Practising mindfulness and meditation and visiting groups for support can help you divert or overcome anxiety as well as cultivate a sense of belonging and calmness during these trying times.

Keep up with scheduled check-ups to cancel out the possibility of any problems, and always check in with your doctor if things start looking problematic or get worse.

As social norms change for the better, and as women start shifting their priorities towards other things in their lives, it will become more and more common to have a pregnancy while in your mid-30s or 40s. And while that may seem a little daunting, with proper vigilance and knowledge, women can successfully adjust to motherhood at their own age and pace.

