Ramadan 2025: Low-intensity workouts to keep yourself active while fasting

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar. During this time, people observe Roza from sunrise to sunset and sometimes also abstain from drinking water during these 30 days. They eat before daybreak and after sunset. The meal before sunrise is known as Sehri and the one after sunset is known as Iftar.

With such long hours of fasting, performing rigorous workouts can become difficult. However, it is important that you stay physically active as not doing so can impact your overall health. You can perform some low-intensity workouts during Ramadan to keep yourself active while fasting. Here are some low-intensity workouts.

Walking

Walking is a great low-impact exercise that can be done during Ramadan. It helps maintain cardiovascular health and helps in digestion without putting too much strain on the body. You can go for a light walk either after Sehri or after Iftar.

Yoga

Yoga combines gentle stretching, breathing exercises and mindfulness. It improves flexibility, reduces stress and improves overall well-being. You can practice yoga in the morning or after Iftar.

Bodyweight Exercises (Low-intensity)

Simple bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges and wall push-ups can be done in a circuit-style workout, focusing on slow and controlled movements. These exercises target various muscle groups without putting excessive pressure on the body.

Stretching

Regular stretching helps to maintain flexibility and prevent stiffness, especially after long periods of fasting. Incorporating a 10-15 minute stretching routine can help relieve muscle tension and improve mobility. It's best to do this after Iftar when your body is nourished.

Cycling (Indoor or Light Outdoor)

Cycling at a moderate pace is an excellent way to stay active without overexerting yourself. If you're outdoors, aim for a flat route and avoid intense hill climbing. Alternatively, indoor cycling (on a stationary bike) can be a good way to stay physically active.

Swimming

Swimming at a slow pace can be a refreshing and soothing way to stay active during Ramadan. It’s easy on the joints and the water helps to cool down your body. Just make sure to avoid vigorous laps or extended sessions.

It's important to adjust the timing of your workouts around your fasting schedule. The best times are usually after Sehri when you have energy from your pre-dawn meal or after Iftar when you're replenished.

