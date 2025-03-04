Lent 2025: Here's what you need to know about the 40-day period of observance Lent begins with Ash Wednesday and ends with Holy Saturday which precedes Easter Sunday. Check here the date of Lent 2025 and importance of the 40-day period of observance.

Lent is one of the five seasons of the Catholic liturgical calendar which precedes Easter. It is observed by Catholics, Protestants, Lutherans and other denominations. Lent is a 40-day observance period which is a time of repentance, fasting, prayer and penance.

Lent ends with the Holy Week which leads to Easter Sunday which is one of the most important days in the Christian calendar. According to the Museum of the Bible, the 64th leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Gregory, set the first official period of Lent in 601 AD.

Lent 2025 Start Date

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter Sunday. Lent is a time for Christians to reflect on their own spiritual lives, repent for past sins, and prepare their hearts and minds for the resurrection of Jesus at Easter. This year, Ash Wednesday will be observed on March 5, which also marks the beginning of Lent.

Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting and repentance. During church services, Christians receive ashes on their foreheads in the shape of a cross. This act symbolises human mortality and serves as a reminder of the need for repentance.

Fasting is one of the most well-known practices of Lent. Many Christians choose to give up certain foods or activities during this period, reflecting on the sacrifices that Jesus made. Traditionally, this might include abstaining from meat on Fridays or giving up a particular indulgence such as chocolate or alcohol.

In addition to fasting, Christians often engage in penance during Lent. Penance may involve acts of kindness, charity or additional prayer. ### Holy Week: The Culmination of Lent

The final week of Lent is known as Holy Week, which begins with Palm Sunday and ends with Holy Saturday, the day before Easter Sunday. Holy Week includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday.

