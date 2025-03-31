Ramadan 2025: Follow these tips to take care of your body after month-long Ramzan fasting After a month-long fasting for 12-13 hours, the body might find it difficult to adjust to your regular eating times. You will have to give your body the time to adapt to your regular routine. Here, we share with you some of tips that can help you take care of your body after Ramadan fasting.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the most auspicious month. During Ramadan, Muslims across the world observe fast from dawn to dusk and break their fast after sunset. The eat before daybreak which is known as Suhoor and the meal after sunset is known as Iftaar. The holy month of Ramadan ends with Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, Eid has been celebrated on March 31.

After a month-long fasting for 12-13 hours, the body might find it difficult to adjust to your regular eating times. You will have to give your body the time to adapt to your regular routine. However, you can always have some tips and ways that can help you take care of your body after the month-long Ramadan fasting. Here, we share with you some of those tips.

Balanced Eating

After Ramadan fasting and Eid celebrations, it is important to gradually return to a balanced and consistent eating pattern. You should start focusing on eating balanced meals that include lean proteins, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats. Avoid skipping meals or binge eating. Instead, try to maintain regular meals throughout the day to stabilise your metabolism and prevent digestive problems.

Rehydrate Properly

Throughout Ramadan, hydration levels in your body tends to be low due to fasting. To ensure proper hydration, prioritise drinking water throughout the day and include water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables in your meals. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water a day to help flush out toxins and rehydrate your body.

Healthy Sleep Habits

Fasting and staying up for Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan can disrupt your sleep patterns. Eid celebrations with late-night gatherings and festivities may exacerbate the issue. To adjust, focus on getting back into a consistent sleep schedule, aiming for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night.

Gradually Resume Physical Activity

After a month of limited physical activity due to fasting and the changes during Eid, it is important to ease back into a fitness routine. Begin with light exercises like walking, stretching or yoga and gradually increase the intensity as your body becomes accustomed to activity again. Avoid jumping into high-intensity workouts right away.

Detox

After the rich meals and desserts during Eid celebrations, your digestive system might need a little help in processing everything. Try to eat fibre-rich foods like leafy greens, fruits and whole grains that help in digestion. Also, consider drinking herbal teas such as peppermint or ginger that can help to soothe your digestive system.

