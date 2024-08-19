Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know city-wise shubh muhurat of tying Rakhi today

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know city-wise shubh muhurat of tying Rakhi today.

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a special festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. It is a day to cherish and honour the unbreakable bond between siblings, where sisters tie a sacred thread on their brother's wrist, symbolising their love and protection. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 19, 2024, and it is a significant day for all brothers and sisters worldwide.

One of the essential aspects of Raksha Bandhan is the shubh muhurat or auspicious time to tie the rakhi. It is believed that tying the rakhi during this auspicious time brings prosperity, and good luck, and strengthens the bond between siblings. As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2024, it is crucial to know the shubh muhurat for tying rakhi in different cities to make this day even more special.

Let's take a look at the city-wise shubh muhurat for tying rakhi on Raksha Bandhan 2024:

New Delhi: The shubh muhurat for tying rakhi in New Delhi will be from 01:30 PM to 09:08 PM.

Mumbai: The shubh muhurat for tying rakhi will be from 01:30 PM to 09:19 PM.

Kolkata: The shubh muhurat for tying rakhi will be from 01:30 PM to 08:19 PM.

Chennai: The shubh muhurat for tying rakhi in Chennai will be from 01:30 PM to 08:46 PM.

Bengaluru: The shubh muhurat for tying rakhi in Bengaluru will be from 01:30 PM to 08:56 PM.

Hyderabad: The shubh muhurat for tying rakhi in Hyderabad will be from 01:30 PM to 08:55 PM.

Ahmedabad: The shubh muhurat for tying rakhi in Ahmedabad will be from 01:30 PM to 09:22 PM.

Pune: The shubh muhurat for tying rakhi will be from 01:30 PM to 09:14 PM.

Jaipur: The shubh muhurat for tying rakhi in Jaipur will be from 01:30 PM to 09:12 PM.

Chandigarh: The shubh muhurat for tying rakhi in Lucknow will be from 01:30 PM to 09:11 PM.

Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival; it is an emotion that brings families together and strengthens the bond between siblings. The shubh muhurat for tying rakhi may vary in different cities due to geographical location and time zone differences, but the essence of this festival remains the same - an eternal bond between siblings.

