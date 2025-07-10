Rainy season blues? DIY hacks to protect your furniture from fungus and mould during monsoon Don't let monsoon dampness ruin your furniture! Know simple DIY ways to protect your furniture from fungus and mould, and keep your home dry and fresh.

New Delhi:

The monsoon rains are the season's much-needed relief from the heat, painting our environment with stunning greens. But for our precious wooden furniture, it usually spells another kind of problem: moisture, odour, and the horror of getting fungus. Cupboards, beds, tables, and drawers hang in the balance this time with the added moisture.

The best part? You don't have to use harsh chemicals or costly solutions to protect your furniture. We have some simple, natural, and very efficient DIY hacks that will save your wood items from the wet season. Let's get started!

1. DIY Dehumidifiers

One of the easiest methods of waging war against moisture is using a natural dehumidifier. You need nothing more than baking soda or rock salt. Put 4-5 teaspoons of rock salt or baking soda in a small bowl and keep it close to your wooden items or in cabinets. These natural miracles will soak up the humidity that is in the air, proactively not allowing fungus to grow.

2. Homemade Antifungal Spray

Goodbye mould and mildew with this simple homemade antifungal spray. Mix 1 cup water, 1 tablespoon white vinegar, and 5 drops tea tree oil in a spray bottle. Shake and spritz lightly once or twice a week on your furniture. Vinegar and tea tree oil are famous for their natural antifungal properties.

3. Neem Leaves or Camphor Sachets

These sachets are miracle workers for areas that are shut off, like drawers and wardrobes. Prepare small packets from worn-out cotton material and fill them with neem leaves or camphor. Put them in storage spaces in your wardrobes, drawers, or beds. They serve a dual purpose by removing excess moisture and warding off insects, odours, and fungi and are ideally used for those hidden spaces.

4. Plastic Base Under Furniture

Avoid direct contact with wet floors, particularly if you have tile or cement floors. Put small pieces of plastic or cut-outs of old school file covers under the legs of your furniture. This easy trick makes a layer of protection that prevents your wood from absorbing moisture directly off the floor.

5. Natural Furniture Polish

Protect your wooden furniture with a shiny finish and keep it dry. Combine 2 teaspoons of coconut oil and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Use a clean, soft cloth to apply this mixture to your wood furniture. Coconut oil is an excellent moisture barrier, but then lemon juice gives it this gorgeous natural shine. Your furniture won't only be protected, but it will also look like new!

By using these inexpensive, organic, and easy tricks, you can save your wooden furniture from the usual pitfalls of the monsoon season. Your furniture will reward you!

ALSO READ: Beat the heat with these essential safety tips for school-going kids