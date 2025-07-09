Beat the heat with these essential safety tips for school-going kids Keep your kids safe and cool this summer! Follow these essential heat safety tips for school-going kids to prevent heat-related illnesses and ensure a fun-filled season.

New Delhi:

Summer is winding down. Kids have just enjoyed their summer breaks. Now, they are heading to school, and parents are worried about how to prepare for the summer heat. Dr Kushal Agrawal, HOD, Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics, KVR Hospital, Kashipur, shares some practical tips that will help every mother before sending her child back to school.

1. Stay Hydrated

The main danger of summer is dehydration. You have to make sure that your child carries a full water bottle and encourage them to drink water regularly. Remind them not to wait for thirst—they should drink at regular intervals.

A very important point to remember is to avoid sugary sodas and energy drinks. A simple mix of water with some lemon, salt, and sugar, or even an ORS solution, will work wonders in making sure that the electrolytes stay balanced.

2. Dress for Summer

Light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes allow the skin to breathe. If possible, some kind of hat may be used.

3. Sunscreen is a Must

Apply a child-safe sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher to exposed areas, especially the face, neck, and arms, about 20 minutes before leaving the house or before getting exposed to the sun. You can reapply later on also.

4. Signs of Heat Exhaustion

Teach your child that symptoms like faintness, nausea, weakness, headache, and even abdominal pain can be signs of heat exhaustion. Ask the child to ensure rest in between physical activities.

5. Lunch Time Preparation

Avoid lunches that can spoil easily. Use easy-to-digest meals like sandwiches, fruits, and curd rice. Please avoid fried or creamy items.

6. Encourage Hygiene to Prevent Infections

Summer heat can increase the risk of skin infections. So, encourage children to wash their hands before eating and after outdoor play. Special attention should be paid to protection against insect bites, as they are a common illness faced during summers.

With the above tips and tricks, I hope that young mothers are able to handle summers well and that instead of getting scared, they use the open weather to encourage physical activities in their children.

ALSO READ: Menopause Wellness: Expert share tips to improve your metabolism during hormonal phase