Puthandu 2025: Check here the date, time and significance of the Tamil New Year The Hindu New Year is celebrated twice in the year with different names and at two different times of the year. Based on the Solar calendar, the Hindu New Year is known as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. Check here the date, time and significance of the Puthandu.

Puthandu is celebrated as the Tamil New Year. It is the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. Puthandu is celebrated according to the Solar calendar. There are two different calendars that are followed in India, one is the Solar calendar and the other is the Luni-Solar calendar. The Solar takes into account only the position of the Sun and divides the year into months and days. On the other hand, Luni-Solar calendar takes into consideration the position of the Moon and the Sun and eventually divides the year into months and days.

This explains why the Hindu New Year is celebrated twice in the year with different names and at two different times of the year. Based on the Solar calendar, the Hindu New Year is known as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Vaisakhi in Punjab, Pana Sankranti in Orissa and Naba Barsha in West Bengal.

Puthandu 2025 date and time

According to Drik Panchang, Sankranti moment on Puthandu will take place at 03:30 AM on April 14. In Tamil Nadu when Sankranthi takes place after sunrise and before sunset the year begins on the same day. If Sankranthi takes place after sunset then the year begins on the following day. This means, Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14 this year.

Puthandu Significance

Puthandu is an important festival celebrated by Tamils around the world, especially in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and in countries with large Tamil communities such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore. Celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, Puthandu marks the beginning of a new year according to the Tamil solar calendar.

The festival symbolises new beginnings, hope and prosperity. On this day, people clean and decorate their homes with colourful kolams (rangoli), wear traditional attires and prepare special festive dishes like mango pachadi. It is also a day of religious observance as families visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings for the year ahead.

ALSO READ: Vaisakhi 2025: When will the harvest festival be celebrated, 13th or 14th? Check date, timing and significance