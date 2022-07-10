Puri Rath Yatra 2022: Jagannath, Balbhadra, Subhadra's idols adorned with gold jewellery, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : IPSIT PRATIHARI Idols of lords Jagannath, Balbhadra, Subhadra at Puri Rath Yatra

Puri Rath Yatra 2022: Thousands of devotees thronged the Singha Dwar (Lions gate) of the famous Jagannath temple in Puri on Sunday to watch the three idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra decked in golden jewellery on the occasion of Suna Besha (golden costume).

The three deities, decked in gold jewellery sat on the Rath Yatra chariots outside the temple, as thousands watched in devotion. The three idols will return to the temple on Monday morning. The Bahuda Yatra (Return Car Festival) took place on Saturday, when the three chariots carrying the idols returned from Mausima Temple (aunt’s temple) after a nine-day stay. This marked the culmination of Rath Yatra.

Jagannath was adorned with golden Chakra in his right hand and golden Shankh in his left hand, while Lord Balabhadra was adorned with a golden mace (gada) in right hand and golden plough in his left hand.

Image Source : IPSIT PRATIHARIImage of Lord decked up for Rath Yatra in Puri

Suna Besha ritual is performed five times a year. These occasions are: Magha Purnima (January), Bahuda Ekadashi (July), dussehra (October), Kartik Purnima (November) and Pausha Purnima (December). While Sunday’s Suna Besh is held outside the temple, the other four rituals are observed when the three deities adorn the Ratna Singhashan (gem-studded throne) inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Suna Besha ritual was introduced in the 15th century, when the King of Utkal, Maharaja Kapilendradeva, returned home after fighting successful battles in the Deccan in 1460, carrying huge bounties in sixteen cart loads.