Propose day 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp images to share with your lover

Updated on: February 07, 2023 20:10 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Propose day 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages

Propose Day 2023: On February 8, Propose Day is celebrated in India as a day to pop the question to your special someone. Many young individuals propose to their future girlfriend or boyfriend by giving them roses. It's the second day of Valentine's Week. It is the first and most beautiful step in any relationship. Although Valentine's Day is celebrated worldwide, Valentine Week is solely observed in India. This week is marked by a number of celebrations.

Quotes on propose day: 

  • If roses were black and violets were brown, my love for you would never be found. But roses are red and violets are blue. All I want to say is, "I love you!"
  • Happy propose day, my dear wife. I promise to keep you happy and safe till my last day with you.
  • My love, you made every second of my life beautiful. Will you hold my hand forever?
  • Love is the best thing on earth and being loved by you is what I dreamt of. Happy propose day!
  • You are my answered prayer, my fulfilled wish and my realised dream. Will you be mine?

Messages: 

  • Wouldn’t it be a perfect crime if I stole your heart and you stole mine? Happy Propose Day!
  • You are the reason for every smile and success. I am always there for you! Happy Propose Day!
  • I want to tell you that I want to spend my whole life with you. Will you commit to me for the rest of your life? Happy Propose Day!
  • I was looking for a meaning in life and then god presented you before me. And I realized where I truly belong! Happy propose day.

Whatsapp images: 

Image Source : FREEPIKPropose day 2023

Image Source : FREEPIKPropose day 2023
Also read: Valentine's Week: Say 'I love you' to her with these gifts

Also read: Rose day 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp photos to share with your partner

Latest News