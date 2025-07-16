Processed food to sedentary lifestyle: 5 daily habits that cause fatty liver disease While alcoholic fatty liver disease usually happens due to high consumption of alcohol, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can happen due to various reasons. Read on to know about daily habits that can lead to fatty liver disease.

New Delhi:

Fatty liver disease is a condition wherein there 's fat buildup in the liver. Also known as steatotic liver disease, the condition is usually seen in people who are overweight or obese. There are different types of fatty liver disease; non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and alcoholic fatty liver disease.

While alcoholic fatty liver disease usually happens due to high consumption of alcohol, NAFLD can happen due to various reasons. Read on to know about daily habits that can lead to fatty liver disease.

Processed Foods

Eating processed foods like chips, pastries, sugary cereals and instant noodles can lead to fatty liver. These foods are usually high in refined sugars, unhealthy fats and preservatives. This leads to fat buildup in the liver and can cause inflammation.

Excessive Sugar Intake

Daily consumption of sugary drinks, sweets and desserts can lead to insulin resistance. This is a major cause of fat buildup in the liver because the liver converts excess sugar into fat, which then accumulates and leads to liver damage.

Alcohol Consumption

Even if moderate but regular alcohol intake can lead to alcoholic fatty liver disease. Alcohol increases liver inflammation and fat production, also reducing its ability to break down fat.

Sedentary Lifestyle

Lack of physical activity slows down your metabolism and reduces your body's ability to burn fat. This can lead to fat accumulation in different organs of the body, including the liver. When you're sitting for prolonged periods, it increases your risk of NAFLD.

Poor Sleep Habits

When you don't sleep well, it disrupts your hormonal balance and causes insulin sensitivity. People who are sleep deprives often witness weight gain and increased fat storage, including that in the liver, thereby, raising the risk of fatty liver disease.

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan reveals her secret to glossy, thick hair; a simple yet surprising traditional oil