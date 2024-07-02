PM Modi lauds 'Araku' coffee in 'Maan Ki Baat', know what is so fascinating about this Andhra Pradesh's brew

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL PM Modi lauds 'Araku' coffee in 'Maan Ki Baat'

In the 111th episode of his popular radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the unique and flavourful 'Araku' coffee from Andhra Pradesh. During the episode, PM Modi said, “There are so many products from India that are in great demand across the world and when we see a local product from India going global, it is natural to feel proud. One such product is Araku coffee.”

“Araku coffee is grown in large quantities in the Alluri Sita Rama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. It is known for its rich flavour and aroma. About 1.5 lakh tribal families are associated with cultivating Araku coffee. Girijan cooperative has played a vital role in taking Araku coffee to new heights. It brought together the farmer brothers and sisters here and encouraged them to cultivate Araku coffee. This has also increased the income of these farmers a lot,” the Prime Minister further added.

This endorsement has piqued interest in specialty coffee, encouraging coffee enthusiasts across the country to learn more about its distinctive qualities and origins.

What Makes Araku Coffee Special?

Araku coffee is grown in the Araku Valley, a picturesque region in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh. This area is known for its lush green landscapes and ideal conditions for coffee cultivation, including rich soil, suitable climate, and high altitude. Here are some key factors that make Araku coffee so fascinating:

Organic Farming: Araku coffee is cultivated using organic farming methods. Local tribal farmers grow coffee beans without synthetic fertilisers or pesticides, ensuring a natural and sustainable product. Unique Flavour Profile: The coffee from Araku Valley is renowned for its smooth, well-balanced flavour with hints of fruit and chocolate. The unique terroir of the region contributes to its distinct taste, making it a favourite among coffee connoisseurs. Social Impact: The cultivation of Araku coffee has significantly impacted the local tribal communities. The Araku Coffee Cooperative involves over 100,000 farmers, providing them with fair wages and improving their quality of life. This initiative has empowered the indigenous population, promoting social and economic development in the region. Global Recognition: Araku coffee has gained international acclaim for its quality. It has won numerous awards and is exported to several countries, including France, the United States, and Japan. The global recognition has further elevated its status as a premium coffee brand. Sustainable Practises: The entire process of cultivating, processing, and marketing Araku coffee is centered around sustainability. The cooperative employs eco-friendly methods, such as using natural compost and rainwater harvesting, to minimise the environmental impact.

Prime Minister Modi's mention of Araku coffee in 'Mann Ki Baat' has brought widespread attention to this exceptional brew. His endorsement highlights the importance of supporting local products and recognising the efforts of small-scale farmers who contribute to India's rich agricultural heritage.

