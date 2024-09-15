Onam 2024: Shake your legs in THESE 5 traditional folk dance forms of Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Onam 2024: 5 traditional folk dance forms of Kerala

Onam, one of Kerala's most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals, is a time of joy, unity, and tradition. Marking the return of the legendary King Mahabali, the festival showcases the rich cultural heritage of Kerala through music, feasting, and of course, traditional folk dances. If you’re gearing up to celebrate Onam in 2024, here are five iconic dance forms that you must experience or try yourself!

1. Kaikottikali (Thiruvathira Kali)

Kaikottikali, also known as Thiruvathira Kali, is a graceful group dance performed by women around a lamp (Nilavilakku). The dancers move in a circular motion, clapping their hands rhythmically to the tune of melodious songs. This dance celebrates feminine energy and grace, often performed during Onam as a way of honoring womanhood and joy.

2. Pulikali (Tiger Dance)

Pulikali, literally meaning “tiger dance,” is a playful folk art performed by men painted as tigers and hunters. This dance symbolizes the power of the tiger and the fearless spirit of Kerala. The dancers, dressed in vibrant yellow and black body paint, mimic the movements of a tiger, dancing to the beats of drums (thakil and udukku). Pulikali is a visual treat that fills the streets with color and excitement during Onam celebrations.

3. Kummattikali

Kummattikali is a lively street dance popular during Onam, where dancers wear colorful, wooden masks and vibrant costumes. The dancers, usually dressed as characters from Hindu mythology, move in energetic and rhythmic steps while singing humorous and traditional folk songs. Kummattikali is not only a dance but also a form of street theater that brings joy and laughter to the festival.

4. Mohiniyattam

Mohiniyattam, often referred to as the "dance of the enchantress," is a classical dance form deeply rooted in Kerala's traditions. Known for its gentle, swaying movements and expressions, this graceful dance form is performed by women and tells stories of love, devotion, and beauty. Mohiniyattam is performed during Onam to honor Kerala's classical heritage, adding a touch of elegance to the festivities.

5. Thiruvathirakali

Thiruvathirakali is a traditional group dance, performed by women in a circular formation around a lamp. The dance is characterized by slow, rhythmic movements and represents the cultural significance of womanhood in Kerala. This dance is often performed to mark the importance of Onam as a celebration of prosperity and togetherness.

Onam 2024 is the perfect time to immerse yourself in these mesmerizing dance forms that embody the spirit of Kerala. Whether you want to join in a Kaikottikali circle or watch a fierce Pulikali performance, these folk dances add life and rhythm to the festival. So, get ready to shake your legs and celebrate Onam with joy and tradition!

ALSO READ: Happy Onam 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with Keralites