Happy Onam 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with Keralites

Onam, the most vibrant and significant festival of Kerala, is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. It marks the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali and the harvest season. It is more than just a festival, a celebration of Kerala’s rich culture, heritage, and unity. This year, Onam is observed on Sunday, September 15, and the celebrations continue for ten days, starting with Atham and culminating in Thiruvonam. Whether you're in Kerala or far away, sharing heartfelt wishes and messages with friends and family during Onam is a beautiful way to spread the festive spirit.

Happy Onam 2024: Wishes and Messages

Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Onam! May this festival bring abundance, happiness, and peace to your life.

Onam is the time for pookalam, sadhya, and family reunions. Wishing you all the joy and prosperity this festival brings!

Let this Onam be a celebration of togetherness, love, and harmony. Happy Onam to you and your family!

May King Mahabali bless you with prosperity and joy this Onam. Wishing you a memorable celebration!

This Onam, may you be surrounded by love, good fortune, and the company of dear ones. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2024: Images

Happy Onam 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Happy Onam to all my Keralite friends! May this festival bring you joy, peace, and prosperity.

Celebrating the spirit of Onam! Here’s to new beginnings, togetherness, and happiness. #HappyOnam #Onam2024

May this Onam light up your life with joy, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you all a grand celebration!

Onam is here! Let's rejoice in the spirit of unity, love, and traditions. Happy Onam 2024!

A festival of flowers, a festival of flavors, a festival of traditions! Wishing everyone a Happy Onam!

