Nita Ambani celebrates Children’s Day at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation, pledges free treatment for kids

On the auspicious occasion of Children's Day, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, reaffirms her commitment to nurturing young lives and safeguarding their future. She has announced the launch of a New Health Seva Plan. This initiative aims to provide essential health screenings and treatments at no cost to over 100,000 individuals from marginalised communities, focusing on children, adolescent girls, and women.

"At Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation, we believe that every life is precious and every child deserves a happy, healthy start to dream big and realize their full potential," Nita Ambani remarked.

The Health Seva Plan, which was created, provides free tests and treatment for congenital heart disease to 50,000 children, breast and cervical cancer screenings to 50,000 women, and cervical cancer immunizations to 10,000 adolescent girls. Ambani stated that this initiative is consistent with the hospital's decade-long objective to provide affordable, world-class healthcare to everybody.

Since its inception, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has served 2.75 million Indians, including more than 150,000 children. It has performed more than 500 successful organ transplants, including a record-breaking six in 24 hours. Recognized as India's leading multi-specialty hospital, the institution continues to set healthcare standards through international certifications for quality care and sustainability.

The Health Seva Plan is expected to deliver critical care where it is most needed. Congenital heart disease affects about one out of every 100 infants in India, while breast cancer accounts for more than 25% of all cancers among Indian women. Early detection and treatment can dramatically improve survival rates for certain illnesses, emphasizing the necessity of Ambani's endeavor.

Reliance Foundation’s efforts aim for well-being, joy, and growth for kids because they are the face of a better, brighter, healthier, and more hopeful tomorrow!

