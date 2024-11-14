Children's Day 2024: 5 Discipline techniques every parent should follow to help kids thrive

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Children's Day 2024: 5 Discipline techniques

Sometimes children become too spoiled due to pampering and slowly start ignoring their parents. The limit is crossed when children do not listen to their parents and insist on every small and big thing. This behavior is seen a lot in children between 5 to 8 years of age. In such a situation, many times a dilemma arises for the parents and they start thinking about how to bring the children on the right path without scolding them. If you are also going through this difficult phase of parenting, then let us tell you how you can explain to your children without shouting or raising your hand on them:

5 Discipline techniques every parent should follow:

Teach them to value time from childhood: If you want your child to be disciplined, then first of all bring discipline into their life. When your child does any work according to the fixed routine, he will respect others and discipline will also come in him. Explain the difference between right and wrong: If your child is doing something wrong, rebuke him immediately and if he is doing something good, praise him. Scolding children for their negative behavior and not praising their positive behavior makes them stubborn. Teach sharing: Raise your child with the moral of 'sharing is caring'. If he has this habit, he will be able to share things easily with other children or adults and these habits will help prevent him from becoming stubborn. Do not fulfill every demand of the child: Due to pampering, every demand of the child is fulfilled at home, from clothes to toys. Due to this, they become very stubborn and then demand everything. To get their favorite thing, children start lying on the floor in the mall or shop. In such a situation, be patient with yourself and make them understand. It is your responsibility to make them value everything, so do not fulfill their every useless demand. Spend time with children: If you want your child to listen to you, and obey you, then first of all take time for him. Play with him and talk to him a lot. This will make him feel closer to you and he will also obey you.

