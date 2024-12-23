National Farmer's Day 2024: Is Kisan Diwas related to Chaudhary Charan Singh? Know history and significance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV National Farmer's Day 2024: Is Kisan Diwas related to Chaudhary Charan Singh?

National Farmers' Day, also known as Kisan Divas, is observed annually on December 23 to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's fifth Prime Minister, Choudhary Charan Singh. This day honors and pays tribute to farmers, who are regarded as the backbone of the country. From history to significance, here's all you need to know about Kisan Diwas:

National Farmers' Day 2024: History

National Farmers' Day was established to celebrate Chaudhary Charan Singh, India's Prime Minister from 1979 to 1980. He was well-known for his strong support for the farming sector and implemented several critical initiatives to advance agricultural development. His emphasis on land reforms, increasing agricultural output, and protecting farmers' rights paved the way for future welfare-driven programs.

In honor of his contributions, his birthday, December 23, was designated National Farmers' Day to honor his dedication to agriculture. Charan Singh's work has had a lasting impact on India's agricultural policies and rural development.

National Farmers' Day 2024: Significance

National Farmers' Day is a reminder of the important role farmers play in India's economy. As a predominantly agricultural country, India relies on its farmers for food security and economic stability. The day focuses on the ongoing difficulties that farmers confront, such as fair pricing, climate change, and the adoption of innovative agricultural technologies. It provides an opportunity to explore ideas to improve farmers' welfare through government policies and reforms.

National Farmers’ Day 2024: Quotes by Chaudhary Charan Singh

The true India resides in its villages.

Have patience! In time, even grass becomes milk.

Even for our enemies in misery, there should be tears in our eyes.

A nation can prosper only when its rural sector is upgraded and its purchasing power is high.

The farmer is the master of this country, but he has forgotten his power.

National Farmers' Day 2024: Celebrations

National Farmers' Day is predominantly observed in India's agricultural areas, such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. On this day, several activities are held across the country to allow farmers to share their needs and objectives. The day also showcases scientific and technological breakthroughs that farmers can use to increase output.

