Nandini Gupta: All about the beauty pageant titleholder who will represent India at Miss World 2025 Nandini Gupta represented Rajasthan at the Femina Miss World 2023 where she was crowned Miss India World. She is set to represent India at the 72nd Miss World 2025. Read on to know more about the beauty pageant titleholder.

Nandini Gupta is set to represent India at the 72nd Miss World 2025 which will be held in Telangana in May 2025. She was crowned Miss World India at the Femina Miss World 2023 event that was held in April 2023. She represented Rajasthan at the event which also included participants from 29 states (including Delhi) and a collective representative for all Union Territories, adding up to 30 participants.

Read on to know more about Nandini Gupta as she is set to represent the country at the 72nd Miss World 2025.

Nandini Gupta was born in Kota, Rajasthan in 2004. She is currently pursuing a degree in business management from Lala Lajpat Rai College, Mumbai. According to reports, Gupta said that she wanted to be Miss India since she was 10 years old.

The Miss World website says that Gupta's response to the final question at Femina Miss World 2023 'showcased her depth of character and vision for a better world.'

At Femina Miss World 2023, when Gupta was asked whether she would choose to change the world or change herself, she responded, "I think I would change myself because, just like appreciation comes from home and charity begins at home, change comes from within."

She further said, "So if you have the power to change yourself, you can change the world. Because when you have the power to go through the change to accept the new you with the discoverable qualities and the new you, you can create a more significant impact on the world."

This answer not only captivated the judges but also left an indelible impression on the audience. "As Miss World India, Nandini Gupta is determined to empower individuals to embrace change and strive for excellence," writes Miss World Organisation on their website.

