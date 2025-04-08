Steam facial: Opt for this facial to get a parlour-like glow this summer, follow step-by-step guide By doing a steam facial at home, you can not only give freshness and glow to your skin but also save the expense of going to the parlour.

Our life has become so fast that it becomes very difficult to take out time to go to the parlour. The reason is that people's lives have become very busy. Thus, we are going to tell you how you can enhance your face and get glowing skin without going to the parlour.

Clean your face

Before taking a steam facial, your face must be completely clean. For this, use a mild face wash or cleanser so that oil, dirt and makeup are completely removed from the skin.

Clean the face with a cleanser

The effect of steam is more effective on clean and fresh skin. Cleaning the face with a cleanser opens the pores of the skin, which further increases the effect of the steam. If you adopt a double cleansing process, it cleans the face deeply and makes the effect of steam even better.

Take steam on face

Place a vessel of hot water on a table and keep your face at a distance of about 8 to 10 inches from it. Make sure that the water is not too hot. Now, put a large towel on your head so that the steam does not escape and reaches your skin directly. Covering the face with a towel concentrates the steam, and it has more effect on the skin.

Apply a face mask

After taking a steam, your skin is completely relaxed, and now is the right time to apply a face mask. Face mask not only tightens the pores of the skin but also provide deep moisture, nourishment and glow to the skin. It improves the tone and texture of your skin, and your face is filled with freshness and glow.

