When is Mother’s Day in 2026? Why the date changes every year and what the occasion is really about

New Delhi:

Mother’s Day is one of those occasions people never really forget, but somehow still end up Googling every year. Mostly because the date keeps moving around. Add social media posts, gift searches, flower deliveries and family lunch plans into the mix, and suddenly everyone’s trying to figure it out at once.

The day itself is less about grand gestures and more about pausing for a second. Calling your mum. Spending time together. Maybe even just sending a message you should’ve sent earlier. Simple things, really.

When is Mother’s Day 2026?

Mother's Day in 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 10. In India, it follows the same pattern as countries like the United States and Canada, where it is observed on the second Sunday of May every year.

Why does Mother’s Day date change every year?

Mother’s Day is tied to a weekday pattern, not a fixed calendar date. Since it’s celebrated on the second Sunday of May, the actual date shifts each year depending on how the calendar falls.

Not every country celebrates it the same way though. Some countries observe Mother’s Day on completely different dates because of local traditions or historical significance.

How did Mother’s Day begin?

The modern version of Mother’s Day started in the United States in the early 20th century. It was first observed in 1908 when Anna Jarvis organised a memorial for her mother in West Virginia.

Over time, her campaign to officially recognise the day gained support, and in 1914, Mother’s Day was declared an official holiday in the United States.

Is Mother’s Day a public holiday?

No, Mother’s Day is generally not a public holiday in most countries, including India. Offices, schools, shops and public institutions usually remain open.

But emotionally, it still holds weight. It’s a day linked to appreciation, care, and recognising the role mothers and maternal figures play in everyday life.

The simple meaning behind Mother’s Day

Sometimes the most meaningful Mother’s Day plans are also the simplest ones. A phone call. A meal together. A quiet “thank you” that actually feels genuine.

ALSO READ: 5 heart health tips every mother should follow