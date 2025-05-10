Mother's Day Special: 5 heart health tips every mother should follow This Mother's Day, prioritise mom's heart health! Know 5 essential tips for a healthy heart, from exercise and nutrition to stress management and regular check-ups. Help mom thrive with these simple yet effective habits.

New Delhi:

She’s the first one to wake up and the last one to rest. Whether it’s packing a school lunchbox, meeting office deadlines, or caring for ageing parents, mothers often carry the emotional and physical weight of the whole family. But in caring for everyone else, one critical aspect is too often ignored—their own heart health.

India is witnessing a quiet but alarming rise in heart disease among women, especially those over the age of 40. According to recent reports, women are not only at equal risk of heart attacks as men, but the signs in women are also often subtle and easily missed. Fatigue, breathlessness, sleep disturbances, and indigestion may all point to heart-related problems, yet many moms overlook them or attribute them to “just being tired.”

On this Mother’s Day, the best gift may not be flowers or chocolates—but knowledge, prevention, and care. Here are some of the best heart health tips every mother must follow to protect the engine that powers it all.

1. Don’t ignore stress—it’s not ‘normal’

Chronic stress is one of the most silent but dangerous contributors to heart disease in women across the world. Multitasking and emotional labour often push women into a constant state of tension and stress, thus raising cortisol levels, which in turn increase blood pressure and blood sugar. Simple habits like daily walks, 20-minute breathing exercises, journaling, or just spending time offline can make a huge difference in our health, as it is commonly said, "Mental wellness is cardiac wellness."

2. Prioritise regular health check-ups

A common pattern among our mothers is putting off their own doctor visits while ensuring every family member gets theirs. But periodic screenings—blood pressure, lipid profile, blood sugar, and thyroid—are non-negotiable after age 40. If there’s a family history of heart-related disease, testing for homocysteine levels, CRP, and ECGs can offer early insights. Prevention is the only way when it’s early.

3. Eat for the heart, not just for the home

In Indian families, most of the time, moms eat last and least. Skipping meals or overrelying on tea, coffee, sugar, or processed snacks while on the go leads to nutritional gaps. A heart-friendly meal includes whole grains, green leafy vegetables, lentils, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats like olive oil or flaxseeds. Also, omega-3-rich foods like walnuts and fatty fish support heart function, and reducing salt and packaged food intake can drastically lower blood pressure risk.

4. Move more, sit less

Sitting for long hours—even while doing chores or working—slows down metabolism and affects circulation. Just 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, five days a week, is enough to reduce heart disease risk by up to 40 percent. This could be a brisk walk, dancing, Zumba, yoga, or even active housework—anything that keeps the heart rate up.

5. Sleep is not a luxury—it's a heart necessity

Mothers sacrifice sleep for “catching up” on chores or late-night planning. But insufficient sleep (less than 7–8 hours) is strongly linked to hypertension, obesity, and cardiac irregularities. Proper sleep hygiene—fixed timings, no screens before bedtime, and a calming night routine—can restore both the mind and the heart.

Conclusion

Being a carer doesn’t mean putting yourself last. In fact, a healthy mother becomes the strongest support for the whole family. Heart disease in women can be prevented, managed, and even reversed in early stages with the right lifestyle choices. This Mother’s Day, let’s encourage every mother to put her heart first—because when she thrives, the entire family flourishes.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

