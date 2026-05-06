DMK calls Congress 'backstabbers' after its support to Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu

Chennai:

Soon after, the Congress decided to support Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in government formation talks in Tamil Nadu, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai launched a strong attack on the grand old party, calling the move “backstabbing” and accusing the party of switching sides immediately after the election results.

He said the Congress decision was not convincing and questioned its reasoning that the support was meant to keep BJP and RSS away from power. According to him, the move sends a “wrong message” to political allies across the country.

‘Trust broken within a day’

Annadurai further said that Congress had gone against the electoral mandate within a very short time after results were declared. He also warned that such decisions could impact trust among other opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and Uddhav Thackeray.

He added that DMK had never failed Congress in past alliances, suggesting that the current move was unexpected and damaging to long-standing political ties.

Congress formalises support for TVK

Meanwhile, the Congress, which holds five MLAs in Tamil Nadu, had earlier directed its state unit to take a decision on supporting TVK. Later, the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) approved support to Vijay in a late-night meeting.

Congress leaders have maintained that the election mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government. The party has said it is committed to ensuring that the BJP and its allies do not come to power in the state.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said Vijay had personally reached out seeking support to form the government. He also noted that Vijay spoke about being inspired by Perumthalaivar Kamaraj in his political journey.