Mother’s Day special: 10-minute yoga routines busy mums can actually stick to

New Delhi:

Being a mother usually means having numerous commitments, which leave little time to take care of one’s own health. Mothers spend much of their time doing household chores, working, raising children and managing several responsibilities, often neglecting their physical and emotional well-being. But according to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, one of the leading yoga and spirituality teachers, taking just a few minutes for oneself during the day can make a difference.

As described by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar in his latest guide, there are simple 10-minute yoga practices that can be followed by mothers with busy schedules who may not have time for lengthy or complex workouts.

Why short yoga practices work better

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, short but effective wellness practices are more likely to bring positive results because they are easier to follow consistently. The main idea behind these practices is to improve overall well-being and circulation while helping relieve mental stress.

Morning stretch practices

Gentle stretches in the morning can help warm up the muscles and improve flexibility. Simple movements such as raising the arms overhead, stretching the spine and slow forward bends may help improve blood circulation and increase energy levels for the day ahead.

Himalayan Pranam for energy

Himalayan Pranam is described as a gentle sequence of movements combined with mindful breathing. The practice is designed to improve posture, support blood flow and create mental clarity while helping the body feel refreshed.

Siddha walk for balance

Also known as the “Infinity Walk”, Siddha Walk involves walking slowly in the shape of the number eight. According to the guide, this rhythmic movement may support digestion, circulation and coordination while helping calm the mind.

Deep breathing for relaxation

Breathing exercises remain one of the simplest ways to relax the mind and body. Deep breathing exercises may help increase oxygen intake and create a sense of calmness and stillness amid a hectic routine.

Siddhohum Kriya for inner awareness

Siddhohum Kriya centres around mindfulness and self-awareness. The practice encourages mothers to pause, breathe and reconnect with themselves emotionally and mentally.

Experts say healthy habits do not always require hours of effort. Even a few stretches and deep breaths may help mothers feel calmer, more grounded and stronger in their everyday lives.

Because even superheroes need to stretch sometimes.

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