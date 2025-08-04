Mohammed Siraj’s manifestation story: How 'Believe' led to India’s historic win in Oval today Before India’s epic win, Siraj had one word on his phone's wallpaper: Believe. His story is a reminder that mindset and focus are as vital as skill in sports.

New Delhi:

Against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Mohammed Siraj has proven to be an absolute workhorse for India. Only two players have appeared in all five Test matches, and the pacer has been running in during the five-match series.

India pulled off an incredible comeback to record a historic victory. The Indians were four wickets away from a spectacular victory, and the visitors achieved it. England needed to win the fifth Test by 35 runs.

While expressing happiness after the win and also while sharing thoughts, Mohammed Siraj said that he manifested this for the team, as he added "Believe" written wallpaper, which he took a screenshot of from Google, to his mobile phone screen. Although Siraj didn’t use the word “manifestation,” his story reflects a mindset rooted in self-belief, which is a key principle often linked to performance and success psychology in sports.

Now, let us know how manifestation works and how to practise it.

What is manifestation?

Manifestation is the process of thinking about something, believing in it, visualising it, and achieving your objective. This has a scientific explanation. Two crucial elements of manifestation are imagination and vision. Setting a goal requires you to visualise what you want to achieve. Neuroscience also demonstrates that increasing your level of thought can aid in reaching your objective.

There is no harm caused by manifest. It keeps you feeling upbeat. You may simply accomplish your goal with this. People's lives are influenced by their thoughts, feelings, and attention. They strive to draw in events in our vicinity. We can construct the reality we desire with this ability. It also assists us in acquiring the resources required to achieve our objective.

Steps to follow if you want to manifest something important in your life

Set goals: Firstly, decide what you want to do in life. Make a list of it. It can be related to your health, career, relationships, or anything. Write and speak all your wishes positively again and again.

Firstly, decide what you want to do in life. Make a list of it. It can be related to your health, career, relationships, or anything. Write and speak all your wishes positively again and again. Try to feel the wish: Instead of repeating this statement repeatedly, try to bring it into your emotions. When you say that you have one million in your bank account, try to feel that you are a millionaire.

Instead of repeating this statement repeatedly, try to bring it into your emotions. When you say that you have one million in your bank account, try to feel that you are a millionaire. Practise it daily: Keep doing these processes regularly. A time will come when you can succeed in achieving your goal.

Manifestation involves visualising one's dreams; it can be a powerful tool for optimism. Repeatedly discussing your objective shows that you are talking well of yourself, which boosts confidence. Stress begins to decrease as self-confidence rises. Stress is eliminated when you begin to live your dreams.

