Congratulations Team India on Oval victory! Celebrate with messages, quotes and wishes today

New Delhi:

India won the fifth Test by six runs after taking the final four wickets in a surprising victory over England. They achieved one of the greatest comebacks ever with this victory, tying the five-match series 2-2.

With this victory, India has moved up to third place in the World Test Championship (WTC) points standings, with two victories in five games and a PCT of 46.66. With this defeat, England's PCT of 43.33 after the Test series has dropped them to fourth place.

Now, let's wish the Indian cricket team with heartwarming wishes, quotes, and messages for WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Congratulations wishes for Team India

Congratulations Team India on a spectacular win at The Oval! You’ve made the nation proud. Hats off, Men in Blue! Your grit and passion have led us to a historic victory. Saluting Team India for an unforgettable Test match win! Jai Hind! What a match, what a team! Congrats to our cricketing heroes. Team India, you’ve given every Indian a moment to cherish forever. Congratulations on the perfect comeback! You’ve written history in golden letters. Bravo champions! The Oval will never forget this win. Team India—you’ve shown the world what resilience truly means. Pure magic on the field! Congrats to our warriors in blue. This victory is more than just a win—it’s a symbol of India’s never-say-die spirit. Proud moment for every Indian! Huge congratulations to Team India. Thank you for making cricket fans smile with pride. You didn’t just win a match—you won every Indian’s heart. Cheers to Team India for pulling off one of the greatest comebacks! What a fightback! Congrats to our champions in whites. Congratulations Team India, you turned the impossible into unforgettable. A Test match to remember forever—well played, Team India! Kudos to the brilliance, belief, and bravery on display. Team India, you are the heartbeat of a billion dreams. Epic match. Epic comeback. Congratulations to the true champions! You've shown that every run counts and every ball matters. India roars again! Congrats to the kings of comeback cricket. You’ve made the nation emotional with this win. Thank you! What a proud moment! Team India, this win is gold. An incredible team effort! Congratulations to every player and staff. From 0 to 100—India’s journey has been legendary. India conquers The Oval—this day will go down in cricket history. From every gully cricket fan to professionals—we salute you. Big love and big cheers for Team India from every corner of the country! Your win is our celebration. Congratulations again, Team India!

Heartfelt Congratulations messages for Team India

My heart swells with pride—congratulations Team India on your monumental win! You’ve inspired a nation today. Thank you, Team India, and congratulations! This win is not just about cricket, it’s about courage. So proud of you, Team India. What a comeback, what a team! You made us all believe again. Congrats to the true warriors of the cricket field—you’ve earned every bit of this glory. You’ve proved that hard work, unity, and passion conquer all. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Team India. Team India, your dedication makes every win feel personal for us. This wasn’t just a match—it was a masterclass in belief. You’ve filled every Indian heart with pride today. Congratulations! The joy you gave us today is beyond words—thank you, Team India. Your win is more than numbers—it’s emotion, unity, and national pride. The Oval witnessed history, and you wrote it. Congrats! Watching you win gave goosebumps—thank you for that feeling. You played like lions and roared like champions. Proud of every player who wore that jersey with pride. Team India, your victory is a gift to every cricket lover. What we felt today will be remembered for years—thank you. Every shout of “India!” today carried your name. Congrats Team India—you’ve earned your place in the hall of greatness. Your journey inspires millions. This win is just the beginning. Every drop of sweat, every ounce of effort—it all showed. This win is written in blood, sweat, and heart. Congrats! You made history today—not just for cricket, but for India. Thank you for reminding us why we love this game. What you gave us is more than joy—it’s pride. Hats off to your mindset, momentum, and magic. May this victory fuel more historic moments ahead. From dreams to deliverance—Team India, you did it! Congratulations for giving us one more reason to say, “Proud to be Indian!”

Best quotes for Indian Cricket Team’s victory

"Champions keep playing until they get it right." – Billie Jean King "It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up." – Vince Lombardi "Teamwork makes the dream work." – John C. Maxwell "Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, and love for what you do." – Pelé "Victory belongs to the most persevering." – Napoleon Bonaparte "You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take." – Wayne Gretzky "There may be people with more talent, but there’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you." – Derek Jeter "It always seems impossible until it’s done." – Nelson Mandela "The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory." – Les Brown "Don’t count the days. Make the days count." – Muhammad Ali "Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes it’s the quiet voice at day’s end saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.’" – Mary Anne Radmacher "A team is not a group of people who work together. A team is a group of people who trust each other." – Simon Sinek "In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity." – Albert Einstein "The will to win means nothing without the will to prepare." – Juma Ikangaa "Pressure is something you feel when you don’t know what you’re doing." – Chuck Noll "Adversity causes some men to break; others to break records." – William Arthur Ward "Success is best when it's shared." – Howard Schultz "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard." – Tim Notke "Dream big. Work hard. Stay focused. Surround yourself with good people." – Anonymous "Winning isn’t everything, but wanting to win is." – Vince Lombardi "The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, but a lack of will." – Vince Lombardi "Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment." – Jim Rohn "The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team." – Phil Jackson "Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement." – Marv Levy "Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out." – Robert Collier "To uncover your true potential you must first find your own limits and then have the courage to blow past them." – Picabo Street "You are never a loser until you quit trying." – Mike Ditka "If you believe it will work out, you’ll see opportunities. If you believe it won’t, you’ll see obstacles." – Wayne Dyer "The man who has no imagination has no wings." – Muhammad Ali "It is not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It is the will to prepare to win that matters." – Paul “Bear” Bryant

Team India’s triumph at The Oval is more than just a victory; it’s a testament to resilience, unity, and the undying spirit of a billion hearts. Let’s celebrate this unforgettable moment with pride, passion, and the loudest cheer of all – India, India!

