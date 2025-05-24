Miss World 2025: Miss England 2024 Milla Magee withdraws from pageant, organisers say 'family issues' Miss England 2024, Milla Maggie, one of the contestants in the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant, has withdrawn midway. Organisers said that she has a family emergency involving her mother's health. Read on to know more.

Miss England 2024, Milla Magee, one of the contestants in the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant, has withdrawn midway due to a "reported" family emergency, said the organisers on Saturday. Following her departure, Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up of Miss England, stepped in to represent her country.

Grant arrived in India on Wednesday and has been a part of the Miss World sisterhood. A statement from the organisers said, "Earlier this month, Milla Maggie requested to leave the competition due to a reported family emergency involving her mother's health. As a mother and grandmother herself, Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, responded to Milla's situation with compassion and immediately arranged her return to England, placing the well-being of the contestant and her family first."

Citing some UK media reports, Julia Morley said the statements allegedly made by Magee regarding her experience in India are "false and defamatory."

"These claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us," Morley said.

When Magee withdrew from the contest, she said, "It's stuck in the past. Morally I couldn't be a part of it." She further said that she "felt like a prostitute" and was "farmed out for entertainment" by the pageant organisers.

In response, the Miss World Organisation is releasing unedited videos recorded during Milla's stay in India, in which she expresses gratitude, joy, and appreciation for the experience. These videos reflect her own words and sentiments, and serve as a direct contradiction to the recent false narratives, the statement said.

Miss World remains committed to truth, dignity, and the values of "Beauty With a Purpose", it added. The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31, which is also the grand finale of the event.

