Alia Bhatt stuns in a blue bejewelled gown with headpiece at Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She walked the red carpet as the global ambassador of L’Oréal Paris. For her second look, she wore a blue bejewelled Armani Privé gown and posed for the Lights on Women’s Worth event. Prior to this, Bhatt debuted on the red carpet in an ivory-nude Schiaparelli dress. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her looks have been hailed as one of her best to date.

Bhatt's gown had a body-hugging silhouette in a tube style. The gown had tiny, shimmery blue gemstone embellishments. The upper part of her dress featured clean lines and blue gemstone work that sparkled from afar. She also donned a headpiece that matched her outfit.

For her jewellery, she wore matching earrings and a diamond ring. For her makeup, she chose a no-makeup look with flushed cheeks and nude lips. She allowed her outfit to take centre stage. She tied her hair in a sleek bun with the headpiece.

Earlier in the day, Bhatt for her red carpet debut a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. On her birthday in March, Bhatt confirmed her debut in Cannes. She said, "This is going to be my first year when I’m going to Cannes. So I’m very nervous and very excited, and I’m also now trying my hand at new makeup looks and videos. I put up a makeup tutorial of my own at the beginning of the year. Now my, you know, my team is like, Why don’t we try something that you’ve never done before, like blue eyeshadow or pink eyeshadow or something like that?"

This year's Cannes Film Festival has a strong Indian presence. Payal Kapadia joined the main competition jury this year. Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal walked the red carpet and were part of the world premiere of the newly restored version of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic Aranyer Din Ratri. Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa were present for their film Homebound.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too walked the red carpet. Her first look featured an ivory saree by designer Manish Malhotra. She completed her look with centre-parted hair and a thick line of sindoor that graced her hair parting.

