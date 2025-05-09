Miss World 2025: How, when and where to grab entry pass of 72nd edition beauty pageant in Hyderabad Get ready for the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad! The event takes place on May 31, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. To grab your entry pass, stay tuned for updates on the official Miss World website or contact the organisers directly for more information.

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated Miss World contest begins on Wednesday in Hyderabad, attracting attention from around the world. Telangana will proudly host this important international event in 2025, providing a huge platform for some of the most talented and inspiring women from around the world.

This international celebration of beauty and purpose will last 28 days, from May 7 to May 31, at various venues throughout Hyderabad. The opening ceremony, closing activities, and grand finale will all take place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. Contestants from around the world have already arrived, and the city is alive with splendour and excitement.

With participants from over 100 nations travelling in India for one of the world's longest-running and most-watched beauty pageants, let's look at how, when, and where to watch Miss World 2025.

Miss World 2025: Entry Passes

The Telangana government is issuing free entry tickets via the Telangana Tourism website. Interested individuals must register on the official portal online, which is designed to select.

Step 1: Go to Telangana Tourism's official website, tourism.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click "Miss World" under Upcoming Attractions.

Step 3: Choose "Click here" next to "Register yourself and answer 5 correct questions to win your seat in the Miss World events."

Step 4: Enter required credentials.

Step 5: Select the most relevant answer to the Google form's five questions and click Submit.

Participating candidates will be selected using this pre-curated questionnaire. Participants who have confirmed their participation will receive an email with instructions on how to obtain complimentary admission tickets from the Gachibowli Stadium box office beginning May 8.

How and where to watch Miss World 2025?

Miss World 2025 marks the start of a month-long celebration. The Miss World pageant, whose tagline is 'Beauty with a Purpose', will be live-streamed on the Miss World YouTube Channel – www.youtube.com/@missworld, with updates accessible at www.missworld.com. Aside from this, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook profiles will provide regular updates. Actor Sonu Sood will also serve on the panel of judges at the Grand Finale, event organisers said on May 6.

Earlier, in an interview with The Hindu, former Telangana Tourism Secretary Smita Sabharwal stated, "It’s not a ticketed event. It’s by invitation only. That decision rests with the Miss World organisers, not the Telangana government. They have a longstanding tradition and theme they want to continue following. However, we’re making efforts to invite a wide spectrum of people who can be positively impacted by the event."

ALSO READ: 'Operation Sindoor': What is the significance of 'Sindoor' in Indian culture? Know its origin, and symbolism