Mirza Ghalib 225th Birth Anniversary: Remembering legendary Urdu Poet through his romantic couplets

Mirza Ghalib 225th Birth Anniversary: One of the greatest Urdu poets, Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan is considered to be the last great and influential poet of the Mughal era. Ghalib who is also known as a gifted letter writer was born on December 27, 1797. His original Takhallus (pen-name) was Asad, drawn from his given name, Asadullah Khan. At some point early in his poetic career he also decided to adopt the pen-name of Ghalib (meaning all conquering, superior, most excellent). Mirza Ghalib is also known to have been influenced by the West and the spirit of the Indian Renaissance.

Ghalib's words on love, loss and life continue to enlighten humans and calm their soul. His shayaris don't just teach you about deeply complex emotions but also give you life lessons. The poet died in Delhi on February 15, 1869.

On the birth anniversary of Ghalib, today, we bring you his most famous couplets:

Hazaron khwahishen aisi ki har khwahish pe dam nikle, Bahut nikle mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle. Na tha kuch to khuda tha, kuch na hota to khuda hota, Duboya mujh ko hone ne, na hota main to kya hota. Manzil milegi, Bhatak kar hi sahi, Gumraha toh woh hai, Joh ghar se nikle hi nahi. Unke dekhe se, Joh aa jaati hai muh par raunak, Woh samajhte hai ki, Bimaar ka haal acha hai Hum ko unse wafah ki hai umeed, Jo nahin jante vafa kya hai Dil hi toh hai na sang-o-khisht dard se bhar na aaye kyun, Royenge hum hazar baar, koi hamen satae kyun. Hum ne maana ki taghaful na karoge lekin, Khaak ho jayenge hum tum ko khabar hote take Humko maloom hai, Jannat ki haqeeqat lekin, Dil ke kuch rakhne ko Ghalib, Yeh khyal acha hai Ishq ne Ghalib, Nikamma kar diya, Varna hum bhi, Aadmi the kaam ke

