Why are Punjab Kings' players wearing black armbands during IPL 2026 clash against SRH?

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings players donned the black armbands in the IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, in solidarity with the families affected in the Vrindavan tragedy.

11 people lost their lives in a tragic boat accident in Vrindavan. The boat, carrying over two dozen tourists, mostly pilgrims from Punjab, reportedly veered into deeper waters before striking a pontoon drum left behind after a temporary bridge was dismantled due to rising water levels.

In solidarity with the deceased and their kin, PBKS wore black armbands in their clash against the SRH. The Kings shared a social media post confirming the same. "Standing in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic incident in Vrindavan," PBKS wrote in a social media post with a picture of their players coming out to the ground with the armbands.

PBKS mourn the demise of the pilgrims

The Punjab-based franchise also mourned the demise of the pilgrims. The franchise shared a social media post with an emotional note against a black background. "Vrindavan Boat Tragedy. Deeply saddened by the tragic incident. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace," PBKS wrote in a separate post earlier in the day.

PBKS opt to bowl against SRH

Meanwhile, Punjab opted to bowl first against the Sunrisers. "We're going to bowl first. It's a day game and obviously want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play and a fair idea. But other than that, that's what we've been doing in the last couple of games. We've been thriving on that," PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

"(Things to address?) I personally feel that you can't control the nature of the weather. You've just got to go with the flow. And I personally feel that we don't have to address anything at any point of time. Just back each other, back all the youngsters in the team.

"The more you tell them, the more confusing it gets for them. So, it's better that they live in their own nature and express themselves. No, we're going with the same team. Actually, bowling first, Priyansh comes in for Nehal," he added.