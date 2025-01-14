Makar Sankranti 2025: Here's what you can donate on the auspicious day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's what you can donate on Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is an important Hindu festival that is celebrated In January across India. This festival marks the transition of the Sun from the house of Dhanu (Sagittarius) to the house of Makar (Capricorn). It is also known as the northward transition of the Sun or Uttarayan. The festival is known by different names in different parts of the country.

In the northern states, it is known as Makar Sankranti. In Tamil Nadu, it is known as Pongal, which is a 4-day festival. In Assam, it is known as Bihu and in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Makar Sankranti is known as Bhogi. In Gujarat, the festival is known as Uttarayan. The basis of all of the festivals is the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev).

Donation/ daan is an important part of Makar Sankranti. On the day of Makar Sankranti, people make donations to receive the blessings of Surya Dev. Here are some things that you can donate on the day of Makar Sankranti.

Gud (Jaggery)

This is one of the items that is important for Makar Sankranti. One should make a donation of Gud on this day as it is believed to bring sweetness and success in a person's life. Gur also stands as a sign of good health and well-being.

Til (Sesame Seeds)

Another item that should be donated on the day of Makar Sankranti is til. When you donate til, you bring good fortune and prosperity to your life. Sesame seeds are believed to have purifying properties and it can purify the donor's soul.

Khichdi

This is a dish that is an important part of Makar Sankranti donations. Khichdi is made of rice and lentils and it is believed that donating this can help in purifying the donor and also help in spiritual growth.

Ghee

Ghee is another important item that can be donated on the day of Makar Sankranti. Ghee is believed to have properties that can be beneficial for the donor. Also, when you donate ghee, you bring positivity in your life.

Moong Dal

This is an important donation for Makar Sankranti. It is believed that when you donate Moong Dal, it provides the donor with abundance, good health and prosperity. It is also believed that this staple donation can bring peace in the donor's life.

