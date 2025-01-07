Mahakumbh 2025 E-Pass: How many colours of e-passes will be available for Maha Kumbh, know how to use them

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL E-passes will be available for Maha Kumbh 2025.

Maha Kumbh, which is held once every 12 years, is an auspicious occasion in the year 2025. In such a situation, this time crores of devotees are planning to go to Prayagraj. It is not a simple thing for a crowd of devotees to reach a single city. Therefore, various rules are being implemented here for the convenience of the devotees. If the rules are not implemented by the government, then devotees may have to face many problems. This is the reason why the UP government has brought the facility of E pass for the devotees. These passes will be of a total of 6 colours. If you are planning to go to Maha Kumbh, then you must know about these e-passes.

Why e-pass has been introduced?

This time a huge crowd is expected to gather during the Maha Kumbh. The e-pass system can make it easier to manage the number of devotees and avoid overcrowding. The data of the passengers is also recorded through the pass. This shows that any untoward incident can also be prevented. This will make it easier to identify them and provide them assistance in case of any unpleasant situation.

Who will get the facility of e-pass?

This facility has been issued for VVIP people, media, police and essential services. This will help in controlling traffic and crowds at the fair. You cannot park your vehicle anywhere during the fair. This can stop the traffic. Therefore, this facility has been introduced to keep an eye on all these things. People going to Prayagraj Sangam Sthal will benefit from these passes.

Who will get which colour e-pass?

White e-pass- White coloured pass has been issued for the High Court, VIPs, foreign ambassadors and non-resident Indians. Due to this, these people will not face any problems during Maha Kumbh.

White coloured pass has been issued for the High Court, VIPs, foreign ambassadors and non-resident Indians. Due to this, these people will not face any problems during Maha Kumbh. Saffron e-pass – Saffron-coloured e-pass has been introduced for the people of Akharas and religious institutions.

Saffron-coloured e-pass has been introduced for the people of Akharas and religious institutions. Yellow e-pass – Reserved for facilities like vendors, food courts and milk booths.

Reserved for facilities like vendors, food courts and milk booths. Sky blue e-pass – Sky blue colour e-pass has been introduced for media.

Sky blue colour e-pass has been introduced for media. Blue e-pass- A blue colour pass has been issued for the Police Force.

A blue colour pass has been issued for the Police Force. Red e-pass- Red colour e-pass is required for emergency and essential services.

If you are going to visit Maha Kumbh 2025, then keep in mind that tents have also been prepared by the government for the convenience of the devotees. You can book Maha Kumbh tents from the official website of Indian Railways.

You can apply for these passes online. Keep in mind that you will have to provide documents for this.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Top 10 things to keep in mind to make your Kumbh Mela journey safe and comfortable