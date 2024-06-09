Love cricket? 5 best restaurants in Delhi to watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 best restaurants in Delhi to watch IND vs PAK match

As the excitement for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match reaches fever pitch, fans are gearing up to witness the clash of the titans live on screen. In Delhi, where cricket is nothing short of a religion, the anticipation is palpable. What better way to enjoy the high-stakes game than in the company of fellow enthusiasts, amidst delectable food and refreshing beverages? Here are six of the best restaurants in Delhi where you can catch all the live action of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

Farzi Cafe, Connaught Place

Known for its innovative culinary concepts and vibrant ambiance, Farzi Cafe in Connaught Place offers a fantastic setting to watch the match. With large screens strategically placed around the venue, you can immerse yourself in the cricket frenzy while indulging in their fusion delicacies and signature cocktails.

The Beer Cafe, Cyber Hub

If you're looking for a laid-back yet spirited setting to enjoy the game, head over to The Beer Cafe in Cyber Hub. With an extensive selection of beers from around the world and multiple screens broadcasting the match, it's the perfect spot to unwind with friends and fellow cricket enthusiasts.

Tamasha, Connaught Place

Tamasha combines the charm of a rustic tavern with a contemporary twist, making it an ideal spot to catch the T20 World Cup action. Nestled in the heart of Connaught Place, this vibrant restaurant boasts ample seating space and high-definition screens, promising an unforgettable cricket viewing experience paired with mouthwatering global cuisine.

Social, Hauz Khas Village

Social's eclectic ambiance and laid-back vibe make it a popular haunt for both foodies and sports enthusiasts. Located in Hauz Khas Village, this trendy establishment offers an extensive menu featuring comfort food classics and innovative cocktails, along with ample screens broadcasting the match live.

Lord of the Drinks, Nehru Place

Renowned for its opulent decor and extensive beverage selection, Lord of the Drinks in Nehru Place is a top choice for catching the cricket action in style. Whether you prefer to lounge in their plush seating areas or gather around the bar, this upscale venue ensures an immersive viewing experience complemented by delectable food and premium drinks.

These five restaurants in Delhi NCR not only promise an electrifying atmosphere to watch India vs Pakistan clash during the T20 World Cup 2024 but also offer a culinary journey that will delight your taste buds. So gather your friends, pick your favorite spot, and get ready to cheer for your team amidst great food, drinks, and camaraderie!

