ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 5 must-do activities in New York during your visit to India-Pak match

The electrifying India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is just around the corner, and New York City is buzzing with cricket fever! While the clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is the main event, your trip to the Big Apple offers so much more. From iconic landmarks that hold your breath to a culinary scene that tantalizes your taste buds, New York promises an unforgettable adventure. Here are 5 must-do activities to make your New York visit unforgettable.

Explore Times Square:

Image Source : PEXELSTimes Square

No visit to New York is complete without experiencing the dazzling lights and bustling energy of Times Square. Take a stroll through this iconic landmark, marvel at the towering billboards, and soak in the electrifying atmosphere. Grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants or food carts lining the streets, and don't forget to snap a selfie with the famous Times Square backdrop.

Explore iconic sites:

Image Source : FREEPIKThe Statue of Liberty

No trip to New York is complete without experiencing its iconic landmarks. Take a walk through Central Park, marvel at the Empire State Building, or be mesmerised by the Statue of Liberty. Hop on a ferry to Governors Island for a scenic escape with stunning views of the city skyline and historical sites like Governors Island and more.

Catch a Broadway show:

Image Source : APBroadway

Immerse yourself in the glitz and glamour of Broadway with a visit to one of its world-renowned theatres. Whether you're a fan of musicals, dramas, or comedies, there's something for everyone on the Broadway stage. Book your tickets in advance to secure seats to a top-notch production and prepare to be entertained.

Sample New York's culinary delights:

Image Source : SOCIALNew York-style pizza

New York City is a melting pot of cultures, and its culinary scene reflects this diversity. From iconic New York-style pizza to authentic ethnic cuisine, the city offers a gastronomic adventure like no other. Be sure to indulge in classic dishes like bagels with lox, pastrami on rye, and cheesecake, as well as international favourites from around the world.

Experience the museum mile:

Image Source : SOCIALMetropolitan Museum of Art

If you're a history or art buff, head to Museum Mile on Fifth Avenue. Explore renowned institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art (the Met), the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), and the American Museum of Natural History. Get lost in world-class collections spanning art, history, and science.

