From meditation to puja: Lionel Messi’s soulful Indian spiritual experience at Vantara | Watch video

New Delhi:

Global football legend Lionel Messi brought his India tour to a serene and spiritually rich close with a heartfelt visit to Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre in Jamnagar, hosted by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. What stood out most was not just the wildlife he encountered, but the deep immersion into timeless Indian traditions that accompanied the visit.

The day began with a warm traditional welcome, vibrant folk music, showers of flowers, and the rhythmic sound of bells setting a calm, reverent atmosphere. Before setting foot into the conservation grounds, Messi and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, took part in a Maha Aarti, a collective prayer ceremony, where priests led chanting and offerings to several deities, including Ganesh, Hanuman, Ambe Mata and Lord Shiva.

In a powerful and quiet moment, Messi was seen gently pouring milk over a Shivling, the symbolic representation of Lord Shiva, and repeating the mantra “Om Namah Shivaya” with deep respect. These visuals quickly resonated with fans across India and beyond.

Many more ceremonies and rituals took place before and during the championship; one of them was Nariyal Utsarg (offering of coconuts) and Matka Phod (blessing for peace and good fortune - this is a traditional ceremony at the end of the Gulaal Festival, where you give blessings to receive a second chance in life to those who are left out). These two ceremonies are thousands of years old and are important within the culture of India; however, when combined with devotion, meanings, community and respect, the cultural experience for Lionel Messi was simply that of a human being showing respect to another person.

Those who witnessed Lionel Messi perform these ceremonies felt a combination of awe and affection; this was not an introduction or photo op but rather a true exchange of cultures between a world-renowned player and the people of India.

Messi thanked Anant Ambani in Spanish for coming to Vantara and encouraging everyone to treat animals and people with selflessness. He said, “What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work.”

