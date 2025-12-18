Anant Ambani gifts Lionel Messi an ultra-luxury Richard Mille watch: Why it costs a staggering Rs 11 crore During his India visit, Lionel Messi received an ultra-luxury Richard Mille watch from Anant Ambani. We explain what makes the rare timepiece so valuable, from its limited global production to its advanced engineering, materials and the exclusive list of owners worldwide.

New Delhi:

Lionel Messi recently wrapped up his first-ever GOAT Tour in India, making appearances in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The visit drew massive attention, not just from football fans but also from those tracking every detail of the Argentine legend’s time in the country.

After the tour, Messi visited Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani. It was here that the football icon received the Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon ‘Asia Edition.’ The ultra-luxury watch reportedly costs around Rs 10.9 crore. Observers noted that Messi arrived without a watch and was later seen wearing the remarkable timepiece.

Why the Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon ‘Asia Edition’ commands such a staggering price

The Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon ‘Asia Edition’ is one of the rarest models produced by the brand. Only 12 pieces exist worldwide, instantly placing it among the most exclusive watches ever made. Scarcity plays a major role in its value, but so does the complexity involved in its design and engineering.

Richard Mille is known for pushing boundaries in watchmaking, often borrowing materials and concepts from aerospace and high-performance motorsport. This particular model represents years of technical innovation, careful craftsmanship and a level of detail that very few brands attempt, let alone achieve.

Special features that set the Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon ‘Asia Edition’ apart

The RM 003-V2 is powered by a manual-winding tourbillon movement, displaying hours, minutes and a dual time-zone (GMT) function.

According to a Business Today report, it also includes a function selector, a power-reserve indicator and a torque indicator, all laid out on a striking skeleton dial.

The 38mm case is crafted from Carbon TPT, a lightweight yet extremely durable material originally developed for aerospace and Formula 1 racing.

A standout detail is the sapphire disc that creates an optical effect, making black hour numerals appear to glow against a white section at the 3 o’clock position.

The tourbillon mechanism itself is designed to reduce the impact of gravity on timekeeping accuracy.

A pusher integrated into the crown allows easy switching between winding, neutral and time-setting modes.

Who else owns the Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon ‘Asia Edition’

This watch is owned by only a select few. Known owners include Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher, and Jean Todt, former FIA president and Ferrari team principal. Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim and renowned watchmaker Kari Voutilainen also possess one piece each.

