Laughing continuously for 15 seconds can increase your lifespan, know how laughter therapy can be helpful Laughing for a few seconds every day can increase your lifespan. A few moments of laughter can drive away negativity, stress and depression from your life. Do laughter yoga for a few minutes instead of resorting to other habits to stay happy.

What is happiness? It is a feeling that can only be felt. However, it is important to learn to be satisfied with the small joys you get every day because these small joys together bring big happiness. But most people just want a basket full of happiness in one go. That's why more than 50 crore people worldwide are always searching for happiness.

People have even forgotten how to laugh and have set out to find happiness. While studies say that laughing for 15 minutes a day is as beneficial as sleeping for 2 hours. Laughing loudly once burns 3.5 grams of calories and laughing continuously for 15 seconds adds 2 days to your age. The youth of the country need to smile the most. According to the latest survey, the youth of the country between 30 and 44 years old are the most unhappy. Because of such people, India is far behind in the World Happiness Index of 143 countries. People do not even know that walking around with tension on the face all the time disturbs the balance of the heart, mind, digestion, sugar, BP in the body. Keeping in mind the stress and consequences, now happy hormone dopamine products are in the market. In which dopamine dressing to decor, fasting and boosting hobbies are in trend.

But above all, experts still believe that real happiness is hidden within us. Why should we take the help of medicine for something that we can provide naturally to our body. So wake up every morning and make your life happy with yoga meditation.

How to be happy?

To be happy try to help others, do 10 seconds of stretching every hour. Keep smiling pictures of your loved ones in front of you and eating sweets increases happiness.

How to control increased aggression

Take a short walk

Do yoga daily

Do meditation

Take a deep breath

Listen to music

Have a good sleep

What are the benefits of laughing?

Antibodies are made

Immune cells are active

Help fight disease

Abdominal muscle exercises

Benefits of laughter yoga

Laughter reduces stress

Depression goes away

Laughter drives away fear

Make immunity strong

Improved oxygen and blood circulation

Negativity will go away

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)