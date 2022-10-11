Karwa Chauth 2022: Know 6 fasting tips for diabetic patients

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karwa Chauth 2022

One of the most important fasts in India includes Karwa Chauth. It is a day-long fast observed by the women for their husband’s long life and well-being. This 12-15 hour long fast ends only when the moon rises, usually without even consuming water. Some may claim it to be a good detoxification strategy, but doctors warn diabetic women because such long hours of fasting may lead to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Here are 6 Karwa Chauth fasting tips for diabetic patients

1. Eat a healthy meal before the fast begins

A Karwa Chauth fast for diabetic women is safe only when observed with some caution in which the main is the pre-dawn meal (sargi). This should include nutrient-dense foods to keep day-long sustenance which should be a combination of complex carbohydrates, fiber and protein. Select foods that have a low glycemic index. Slow-digesting foods will keep them fuller for longer hours and maintain optimum sugar levels.

2. Keep a check on your blood sugar levels

During the fast, keep a check on the blood sugar levels. Monitoring it from time to time can help reduce the risk of both high blood sugar levels and low blood sugar levels. Keep religious aspects aside and break the fast if the blood sugar level has gone down.

3. Take medicine

Ladies on insulin or hypoglycaemic drugs should consult their doctors about the medicine. Remember, not to compromise with the medicine no matter what. So, make to consume all the medicine on time and avoid skipping them.

4. Don’t ignore the signs

If a complication occurs, the fast should be broken immediately and medical help should be taken. So, if one experience any symptoms during fasting such as vomiting, headache, nausea and dark urine, one should avoid fasting. Researchers suggest breaking the fast immediately if sugar levels are lower than 70 mg/dL or more than 300 mg/dL.

5. Open your fast with light food

Make sure to open the fast with light food, beginning with some hydrating drink such as coconut water. Opening the fast with calorie and fat-laden foods may further shoot the sugar levels. So, sweets and fried foods should be a big no.

6. Take a doctor’s advice

Some guidelines may benefit diabetic women in keeping Karwa Chauth fast. They should visit their respective endocrinologist for pre-fast counseling and also learn about the warning signs of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

