Kartik Purnima 2024: Know date, timings, significance, and method of worshipping on festival of divine light

Kartik Purnima is considered the holiest date on the calendar. The date of Kartik Purnima is full of divine grace and energy. That is why the importance of bathing and donation done on this day is special. Just like the whole country celebrates Diwali by lighting lamps on Kartik Amavasya. In the same way, 15 days later, the gods celebrate Diwali on Kartik Purnima. This year Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on 15 November. Here's all you need to know about Kartik Purnima 2024:

Kartik Purnima 2024: Date and Timings

This year the full moon date of Kartik month will be from 6:20 am on November 15 to 2:59 am on November 15. In such a situation, the fast of Kartik Purnima will be kept on November 15 only.

Kartik Purnima 2024: Significance

Purnima Tithi is considered to be the date of completeness. The lord of this date is Chandra Dev himself. On this day, the Sun and Moon are in the same sign. Water and the atmosphere are filled with special energy. That is why bathing in rivers and lakes is considered auspicious. One can easily get the blessings of the nine planets by bathing on the full moon day of Kartik. Bathing, charity, and meditation on this day are considered to be especially fruitful.

Kartik Purnima 2024: Puja Vidhi

After seeing the Moon on Kartik Purnima, devotees light a lamp in front of Lord Vishnu's image and place yellow flowers at his feet. They then sprinkle water on Tulsi Mata as part of their adoration. The Vishnu Sahasranama, or Vishnu mantras, are chanted. Devotees also anoint the Shivling with Gangajal and milk, then present Belpatra, Dhatura, and white flowers while singing "Om Namah Shivaya."

Kartik Purnima 2024: Importance of Lamp Donation

On Kartik Purnima, it is traditional to get up early in the Brahma Muhurta (before dawn) and bathe in a holy river or lake. If this is not possible, one can bathe at home using a few drops of Ganga water (Gangajal). After the morning bath, devotees offer water to the Sun and swear to fast for the day. Lighting lights, known as Deep Daan, are an important aspect of the Kartik Purnima ritual. In the evening, a lamp is set at the home's main gate, temple area, and Tulsi plant to respect the day's sacred energy.

Kartik Purnima 2024: Donation

Charitable donation is very important during Kartik Purnima. People are encouraged to offer food, clothing, sesame seeds, ghee, and flour to people in need. Cow gift is also considered honorable; nevertheless, for individuals who are unable to donate a cow, providing assistance to cows in other ways is regarded as an equally good gesture.

