Kamika Ekadashi 2025: Know timings, vrat parana time, tithi, rituals, significance and Ekadashi vrat katha

Kamika Ekadashi, an auspicious occasion, will be observed on Monday, July 21, 2025. Devotees of Lord Vishnu celebrate the Hindu holiday every year, worshipping him and fasting in order to gain his blessings.

Timings and vrat parana time

According to the Gregorian calendar, Kamika Ekadashi occurs on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha during the holy Hindu month of Shravana/Sawan, which typically occurs in July or August.

Parana Time – 5:37 AM to 7:05 AM on July 22, 2025

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment – 7:05 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins – 12:12 PM on July 20, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 9:38 AM on July 21, 2025

Amrita (Best) - 5:36 AM to 7:19 AM

Kala (Loss) - 7:19 AM to 9:02 AM

Shubha (Good) - 9:02 AM to 10:45 AM

Roga (Evil) - 10:45 AM to 12:27 PM

Udvega (Bad) - 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM

Chara (Neutral) - 2:10 PM to 3:53 PM

Labha (Gain) – 3:53 PM to 5:36 PM

Significance and ekadashi vrat katha

Since Kamika means "fulfilling desires", people who worship Lord Vishnu with sincere devotion are blessed with peace, joy, wealth, and salvation on this day. Following Devshayani Ekadashi, this is the first Ekadashi. On the next day of the Ekadashi fast, the parana, or breaking of the fast, is done after daybreak.

Devotees believe that since Lord Vishnu treasures Tulsi leaves more than diamonds, pearls, gold, and silver, offering them to him on this day pleases him the most. Devotees should also rise early on this auspicious day, take a bath before daybreak, and then use Gangajal to clean their abode. On this day, people should pray to Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi and offer flowers, panchamrit, and bhog (fruits, dried fruits, and kheer) while reciting the Geeta, Vishnu Sahasranama, and Vishnu Stotra. Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti should then follow.

Regarding the vrat katha, Devarshi Narada and Bhishma Pitamah are linked to the day. It is thought that Lord Krishna recited the Vrat Katha to Kunti's son Arjun after Bhishma Pitamah narrated it to Devarshi Narada. Devarshi Narada had been informed by Bhishma Pitamah that one receives the benefits of Vajpayee Yajna by listening to this Ekadashi katha. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day by holding a shankha, chakra, and gada.