Kamika Ekadashi 2023: Date, Parana time, puja rituals, significance and other details

Kamika Ekadashi is one of the most important and auspicious festivals in Hinduism which is celebrated on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Asadha, also known as the month of Shravan. This year, the first Ekadashi of Sawan i.e. Kamika Ekadashi will be observed on July 13, 2023. According to the Hindu calendar, the observance of Ekadashi days is very important for performing various religious practices and rituals. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and is one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar.

Kamika Ekadashi 2023: Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - July 12, 2023 - 05:59 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - July 13, 2023 - 06:24 PM

Parana Time - July 14, 2023 - 05:33 AM to 08:18 AM

Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - July 14, 2023 - 07:17 PM

Kamika Ekadashi Rituals

On Kamika Ekadashi, devotees observe strict fasting throughout the day and spend the day in prayer and meditation. The devotees offer special prayers to Lord Vishnu who is said to grant all wishes of his devotees if they observe fasts on this day with utmost faith and devotion. Devotees usually wake up early in the morning and take a ceremonial bath known as 'Punya Snan' which is believed to bring good luck and health. They then perform puja with flowers, fruits, incense sticks, diyas, etc. This puja is also known as 'Vishnu Puja' as it involves worshipping Lord Vishnu who is believed to be the preserver of all things according to Hinduism. After this puja, devotees chant mantras and perform 'Arti' with a lamp made out of clarified butter (ghee). This ritual is believed to bring prosperity and success in life.

Apart from worshipping Lord Vishnu, Kamika Ekadashi also has several other associated religious activities such as listening to stories about Lord Vishnu, donating food, clothes and money to poor people etc. It is said that if one observes fasts on this day with utmost faith and devotion then all their sins are forgiven and they attain salvation or 'moksha'. In some parts of India, devotees also keep awake throughout the night by singing devotional songs or chanting mantras in praise of Lord Vishnu.

