K-Pop and K-Drama fan? 5 reasons watching Korean series is good for your mental health

It's no secret that Korean dramas, or K-dramas, have been gaining significant popularity these past few years. This phenomenon goes hand in hand with K-pop, one of the most successful global phenomena to sweep the world off its feet. With unique storylines, engaging characters, and generally stunning cinematography, it is indeed no surprise why these series have gained a following to the umpteenth power. But, did you know that watching K-dramas can also be great for your mental health? According to The Daily Guardian reports, recently a Korean-American therapist Jeanie Chang said that K-dramas resonate with audiences on an emotional level. “The way these dramas depict heavy topics like grief and depression can inspire viewers to confront their struggles,” Chang said. In this article, we will discuss five reasons why watching Korean series can be good for your overall well-being.

Escapism

One of the primary reasons people watch TV shows and movies is to escape from the real world for a while. K-dramas provide just that: a side step into a different world filled with romance, comedy, and drama. Watching a K-drama enables one to step into different cultures and, for some time, forget their worries. The beautiful scenery, colourful fashion, and catchy music are the ingredients to transport you to another world and get a much-needed mental break in this series.

Emotional catharsis

K-dramas have earned a name due to the strong emotions they evoke from viewers. From tear-jerkers of the love story to the family drama gone intact, a K-drama may make you feel numerous emotions in just one episode. Research has proven that emotional catharsis through media helps in mental health.

Representation

Representation matters, and so does representation in media. The Korean entertainment industry, as fans of K-pop and K-dramas know, does represent diverse characters from different backgrounds. This representation is not only by race or ethnicity but also by body type, personality, and sexual orientation. It may be highly beneficial for your mental health to see yourself represented on screen, promoting self-acceptance and love. Additionally, seeing diverse and complex characters can also help us understand and empathise with others who may be different from us.

Lessons in resilience

K-dramas are not just about romance and comedy; they also often delve into more serious topics such as mental health, trauma, and overcoming adversity. These series often showcase characters who face challenging situations and must find ways to overcome them. It is inspiring and motivating for the viewer who may currently be facing tough times.

Community building

Finally, it will be good for one's mental health to be a part of the K-drama fan community. Whether it is discussing favourite dramas, sharing fan art, or participating in virtual watch parties, these interactions can help enhance your mood and connect you to others.

