'When The Phone Rings' to 'Brewing Love', 5 Korean dramas that released in November

5 Korean dramas that released in November

Among all the types of content available in the OTT space, K-Dramas are taking the top spot. Be it romantic, crime, or horror, shows of all kinds of genres are released on different OTT platforms. Read further to learn about those Korean shows which released in November. From the medical thriller story in 'Face Me' to the comedy and drama-filled 'Gangnam B-Side', several entertaining South Korean dramas have been released in November.

Brewing Love

This is a romantic comedy show. It tells the story of a person who was a Special Forces Soldier and has now become a salesperson. His lady love is the CEO of a local shop. The show has some punchlines, which make it full of comedy.

Release date- November 4

Where to watch- Wiki

Gangam B-Side

'Gangam B-Side' is a crime thriller story. It shows the truth of the gangster world, due to whose terror people disappear one night after the other. As this crime series progresses, many more secrets will be revealed.

Release date- November 6

Where to watch- Disney+Hotstar

Mr Plankton

The story of this show is about two strangers who are searching for their family members. He Jo (Woo Do-Hwan) goes far away in search of his real father. On his way, he meets Jae Mi (Jung Yoo-Mi), who is also looking for her family. Meanwhile, the two develop a unique bond.

Release date- November 8

Where to watch- Netflix

The Fiery Priest- 2

'The Fiery Priest 2' is a sequel to the 2019 hit K-drama. Its story is set against the backdrop of Busan. The new season will see Catholic priest Kim He-II fighting a fresh drug case.

Release date- November 8

Where to watch- Netflix

When the Phone Rings

'When the Phone Rings' is a romantic show with a touch of political drama. The story of this show is based on Baek Sa-Eon (Yoo Yeon-Seok), who comes from a political family and is the youngest presidential spokesperson. His wife is a sign language interpreter, who herself suffers from a disease. In the eyes of the world, their marriage is considered a sham. The series depicts the confusion between love and communication.

Release date- November 20

Where to watch- Netflix

