Jaganath Rath Yatra 2025: 5 interesting facts about the chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra During Rath Yatra Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, are taken out of the Puri Jagannath Temple on chariots which are made every year. Read on to know some interesting facts about the chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra.

New Delhi:

The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is religious event that is attended by people from the across the world. It is an annual nine-day festival during which, the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra are taken out of the Puri Jagannath Temple and taken to the Gundicha temple, where they stay for the few days before being brought back.

The Rath Yatra takes place in the month of Ashada, beginning on the second day or Dwitiya Tithi during the Shukla Paksha and ending on the tenth day or Dashami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha.

This year, the Rath Yatra will begin on June 27, when Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, will be taken out of the Puri Jagannath Temple. The gods and goddess are taken out on chariots which are made every year. Read on to know some interesting facts about the chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra.

Each Deity Has a Different Chariot

The three deities, Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, each have their own chariot. Nandighosha is Jagannath's chariot, Taladhwaja is Balabhadra's and Darpadalana (Padmadhwaja) is Subhadra's.

Color and Design

Each chariot has a specific color scheme and decoration, which symbolises the deity's character. Jagannath’s chariot is yellow and red, Balabhadra’s is green and red, and Subhadra’s is black and red.

Built Anew Every Year

Despite their massive size, the chariots are constructed afresh every year using wood from specific trees like neem and fig. However, no nails or metals parts are used, only wooden pegs, coir ropes and traditional carpentary.

Chariot Pulling

The chariots are pulled by devotees with thick ropes, and doing so is considered highly auspicious. Lakhs of people participate, believing it grants moksha and divine blessings.

Construction

The chariots are built by descendant carpenters who have inherited the responsibility over generations. There are certain rituals that are followed before cutting the trees and starting construction.

ALSO READ: Japanese interval walking: Know about the low-impact exercise for general health maintenance