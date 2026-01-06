It’s not about willpower: Doctor says this everyday habit may be the real fix for binge-eating Binge-eating is often blamed on poor willpower, but American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam says stress and restriction are bigger triggers. He explains how sleep, often overlooked, may help reduce cravings and binge-eating patterns within days.

Binge-eating and random snacking between meals is more common than people like to admit. It sneaks in quietly. One extra bite. Then another. Sometimes it has nothing to do with hunger at all, even though it feels that way in the moment.

For anyone trying to lose weight or track calories, binge-eating often brings guilt along with it. It gets labelled as weak willpower or a lack of discipline. But according to a gut specialist, that framing misses the point entirely.

Taking to Instagram on January 5, American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam said binge-eating is rarely about self-control. As someone who sees this pattern daily, he explained that the behaviour is often rooted much deeper in the body’s stress response. “Emotional eating is often your body trying to self-soothe, not sabotage you,” he shared. “It is an indication that your nervous system is overstimulated.”

The real reasons behind binge-eating

Chronic stress keeps the brain on edge

One of the biggest triggers behind binge-eating is ongoing stress. When stress hangs around for too long, cortisol levels stay high. Dr Manickam pointed out that “food, especially sugar and carbs, temporarily calms the brain.” The relief is real. But it fades quickly, which is why the urge often comes back.

Restriction makes the body rebel

Severe dieting or skipping meals sends a signal of scarcity to the brain. In response, binge-eating kicks in as a survival mechanism. According to Dr Manickam, these episodes are not a personal failure but a biological response. When the body feels deprived, it pushes back.

What actually helps reduce binge-eating

When it comes to solutions, Dr Manickam said there is one factor people consistently underestimate. “One thing that is going to actually help you to fix this binge eating and craving is sleep,” he explained.

Poor sleep disrupts hunger hormones, increases cravings, and lowers stress tolerance. His advice was simple and practical. Set a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. It does not need to be perfect. It just needs to be steady.

As he put it, “the key is to be consistent.” Whether bedtime is 11:30 pm or later is less important than sticking to it. According to Dr Manickam, following a consistent sleep routine can noticeably reduce cravings within just one week.

